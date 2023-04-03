NR Narayana Murthy has elucidated the importance of values such as transparency and fairness for a building successful corporate life to the outgoing batches of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A). According to the Infosys co-founder, these values have been the foundational pillars for the IT giant for the past four decades.

Addressing the 58th annual convocation of IIM-A, he listed out a total of 19 such ideals and urged the future corporate leaders, academicians and entrepreneurs to lead the country with these ideals.

“These ideals are not rhetoric. We at Infosys have lived them, have fought for them, have sacrificed for them, have suffered for them and we have celebrated them. In the future, at a time when there is fog on your windshield, I hope these time-invariant and context-invariant ideals will serve you in gaining clarity.”

“This is my charge to you, you will have to live these ideals and bequeath them to the future generations,” Murthy said in his convocation address at the Louis Kahn Plaza in the IIM-A campus here.

Murthy underlined the importance of competitiveness, innovation, transparency, cash management, performance and fairness in operations of a company.

“My dream for Infosys has never been just to make it a profit-making machine, but rather (make it) an experiment and a demonstration of social change for the betterment of my country,” he added.

As students of this institution, there is no doubt about your talent and the value that you bring to the institutions that you are going to join or set-up, Pankaj R Patel, Chairperson, IIM-A Board of Governors, said.

“The expectations from you are many. Take this knowledge that you have learned through your academic pursuits and keep building on them and sharing them whenever opportunity presents itself,” he said.

“A defining feature of any advanced learning experience is the diversity of thoughts and process of inquiry that it stimulates. We hope you will continue to stay on this path of exploration,” he added.

A total of 597 students graduated from IIM-A this year, with 380 from the two-year Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), 48 from the two-year Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM), 140 from the one-year Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX) and 29 from the Ph.D. Programme in Management. With the passing out of these batches, the IIMA alumni network now stands at 41,875 people, who are spread across the world.

Three students from PGP, one from PGP-FABM, and one student from PGPX were awarded gold medals in recognition of their academic accomplishments.

Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIMA said, “IIMA has been educating and nurturing leaders of institutions and entrepreneurial organisations and supporting them in their efforts to groom high-quality talent and create value.”

