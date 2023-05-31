MS Moodithaya has taken charge as Vice-Chancellor of the Nitte (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru.

He has served earlier as the Pro Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and Director (Global Initiatives) of Nitte. He had also served as the Director of Justice KS Hegde Institute of Management at Nitte in Udupi district.

He did his graduation in commerce and post-graduation in cost accounting from University of Mysore. He got his doctoral degree from Mangalore University and did his post-doctoral studies at University of Pennsylvania, USA.

During his academic career spanning over four decades, Moodithaya has published several articles in peer reviewed journals, published 10 books and completed over a dozen research projects funded by organizations such as Indian Institute of Banking and Finance, Karnataka State Agriculture and Marketing Board, NABARD, Ford Foundation, ICSSR, Sir Ratan Tata Trust, Union Ministry of Finance, UPenn Global Engagement Fund etc.

He has also guided and produced PhDs on contemporary issues in management such as Financial Inclusion, Corporate Philanthropy and Quality Management Systems.

A media statement by Nitte said that Moodithaya has served in the boards of many higher education institutions and not-for-profit organizations. He has been visiting professor to universities such as University of Pennsylvania, USA; Erasmus University, the Netherlands, Makerere University, Uganda, National University of Philippines, University of New England, etc.

