Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been at the forefront of a transformative initiative aimed at uplifting vulnerable tribal groups and reshaping the future of India. The initiative, PM JANMAN, goes beyond being just a scheme. It embodies a sentiment of inclusivity and empowerment for the tribal population.

The focus is on ensuring increased political representation and social protection for tribal societies, with a vision centred on ensuring justice, equality and fundamental rights to every individual, especially those in the remotest corners of the country.

Launched on November 15, 2023, PM JANMAN has earmarked ₹24,000 crore for the upliftment of 75 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) across 23,000 villages in 18 States and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The PVTGs, residing in remote and inaccessible forest areas, have faced decades of marginalisation. During the launch of PM JANMAN, the Prime Minister emphasised a shift from working in silos and envisioned the mission to adopt a “Government as a whole” approach. PM JANMAN focusses on integrating 11 interventions from nine ministries for ensuring benefits of various government welfare schemes at the grassroots level.

Information campaign

To ensure the success of the scheme, an ICE (information, education and communication) campaign, along with camps for enrolment of beneficiaries under this and other schemes, was launched on December 25. This campaign targets PVTG dominated districts, to engender development amongst tribal communities.

Over the three weeks, more than 8,000 camps have been organised in PVTG habitations across 100 districts, facilitating an outreach of services, and enabling deprived individuals to access various schemes. These include Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, Aadhaar Card, Kisan Credit Card, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Matru Vandana Yojna, Community Certificate, and more.

Projects worth ₹4,700 crore have been sanctioned by various ministries in a short period of two months. The Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned pucca houses to 1 lakh beneficiaries and 1,200 km of road in more than 400 PVTG dominated bastions. Other initiatives by different ministries include sanction of hostels, anganwadis, mobile medical units, multi-purpose centres, Van Dhan Kendras, and electricity projects, showcasing the government’s commitment to a speedy and decisive approach for tribal welfare.

In a transformative alliance aimed at uplifting tribal communities, TRIFED (Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd) has forged a strategic partnership with ITC, a prominent Indian conglomerate.

The joint initiative is poised to launch a pioneering pilot project in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Meghalaya and Jharkhand, targeting 60 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras. These centres will play a pivotal role in enabling local tribal communities, including PVTGs, to enhance the value of products like turmeric, thereby securing improved remuneration.

In another initiative to promote livelihood opportunities, TRIFED is dispatching a consignment of 10-15 PVTG products to Indian embassies in Hungary, Ghana, Hong Kong, Cyprus, Bangladesh, Nepal, Austria, Vietnam, Mauritius, Poland, Lusaka, the UAE, and Seychelles. The products, accompanied by QR codes, will be showcased in embassies and missions, creating a global and domestic marketing base. This initiative promotes PVTG craftsmanship and orders through Indian missions abroad.

An initiative to revive 1,000 springs in the tribal areas of 100 districts with the aim to provide access to safe and adequate water where the PVTGs are located will be undertaken. Convergence with the Ministry of Jal Shakti and State Government shall be the hallmark of the initiative.

The writer is Minister of Tribal Affairs & Agriculture and Farmers Welfare