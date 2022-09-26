AI will drive healthcare more than ever

We are living in times when artificial intelligence (AI) has disrupted every industry. Clearly, healthcare is no exception. Preparing for the future would mean digging deeper into the possibilities with precision health, predictive analytics, remote monitoring, and genomics.

We should look at solutions where intelligent tech improves targeted interventions, algorithms help us spot malignant tumours, precision healthcare becomes a new reality, and predictive analytics help us predict what treatment protocols to use on a patient, based on various patient attributes.

Since 2018, the deployment of AI in India has only grown, through the support of State governments, research institutions, private sector players and an evolving AI start-up ecosystem. Clearly, we have come a long way since the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence (NSAI) discussion paper in June 2018 highlighted the potential of AI for accelerating growth.

While the paper underlined “the social potential of large-scale adoption of AI with a focus on themes of inclusivity, four years later, it’s 2022, and we are looking at the future of AI through the lens of 5G, metaverse and the added potential of technologies. We are now in the era where we must act upon the broad recommendations by NSAI — ranging from promotion of research to skilling and reskilling workforce, facilitating the adoption of AI solutions and zooming in on developing guidelines for ‘responsible AI’. An integral part of this story, as it unfolds, is the potential of 5G.

The potential of 5G

5G in healthcare was valued at an estimated $215 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $3,667 million by 2026.

From high-speed connectivity, advance point-of-care services, remote health monitoring and diagnosis to real-time remote image processing and AI, 5G will help us transform patient experience.

The next leg of this transformation is the promise of genomics.

A deeper insight into genomics will help us understand the genetic causes of any disease. We will be able to build tailored therapies with predictive interventions — fighting healthcare threats before they appear. We need to create and equip healthcare systems that practice precision medicine, by making genomic insights accessible to all.

How do we leverage the details to a person’s genes, integrating data to individual electronic medical records and optimising the systems for precision clinical decision-making for patients? We already have systems where intelligence platforms are being designed to help healthcare practitioners achieve greater efficiency, improve patient outcomes and increase access to care.

India is already making big strides through initiatives like the Genome India Project launched in January 2020 — a national project funded by Department of Biotechnology and spearheaded by Centre for Brain Research at IISc, Bengaluru, with 20 national institutes across the country also being a part of this project.

Collaboration stands at the root of these changes. Healthcare’s biggest threats can be addressed if we create ecosystems that foster innovation.

The writer is Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare