An ideal central banker

During the businessline Changemaker award ceremony in the Capital this past week, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das gave an enlightening answer to a query about the ideal attributes of a central banker — robust (strong) common sense, an open mind with the ability to smell a crisis before it occurs, and collaborative decision-making and teamwork.

The moment Governor Das shared his perspective, a member of the audience humorously remarked, “With such criteria, it seems a good number of economists might find themselves out of the reckoning to be Das’ successor. That much seems certain.”

Das’ insights would mean that his successor should ideally be selected from a more diversified pool.

In a world where ‘common sense’ is often a rarity, it might just become the most sought-after “currency”.

Diwali Dhamaka sale?

Electoral Bonds sales are back even as the Supreme Court has reserved its verdict in a batch of pleas challenging the legal validity of the electoral bond scheme.

The Finance Ministry has now allowed SBI to issue and encash Electoral Bonds through its 29 authorised branches between November 6-20. This is the second window of sales within a month and comes just ahead of Assembly elections cycle in five States beginning November 7.

This is also the first time this year that the Centre has exercised its option of allowing electoral bond sales for an extra fortnight. Last year too, the extra fortnight window for electoral bond sales was exercised ahead of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

The original scheme — which was amended last year — provided for such sales only in January, April, July and October every year, and 30-day period during year of Lok Sabha elections.

Political parties are now pitching this latest sale window as one “last Mega Opportunity” for donors (mainly corporate houses) to fill the party coffers ahead of Assembly and general elections next year. Buzz in the Capital is that this festive season will not only see the e-commerce giants laughing their way to the bank’s courtesy their Great Indian Festive Sales, but even the political parties raising a tidy sum via electoral bonds!

Poll bonhomie

During the time of election a show of bonhomie between political leaders is common.

Candidates cracking jokes, helping a kid wear a shirt, or sporting a wrench or a spanner at an auto service centre are familiar sights.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his campaigning in Telangana is seen doing this more frequently — randomly interacting with people and engaging them in an informal conversation, squatting on the ground.

BRS Working President joined the club the other day as he joined Gangavva, a social media star, and her team to make country chicken. Shot in a paddy field, the 40-minute video was not exactly part of the election campaign but its political import is hard to miss.

Tea powder challenge

Political parties and organisations are finding new ways to raise funds.

The women’s wing of Indian Union Muslim League in Kozhikode is selling tea powder. Called Tea Gala Collection Feast, the women’s wing intends to sell tea to people at ₹333 per kg as part of the fund-raising campaign.

An exclusive app has also been developed for the purpose with a target to collect ₹5 crore in a month’s time. Barring all expenses, it is estimated that the tea challenge could help fetch ₹150 per kg to the party fund. The Kerala Youth League’s Dhoti fund raising drive seems to have inspired the women. Our Bureaus

