A battle royal

The arrest of an ED official by sleuths of TN’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on extortion charges has added a new dimension to the already troubled relationship between the ruling DMK and the powers-that-be in Delhi. The manner in which the “trap” was set, the arrest and the subsequent search of the ED premises in Madurai all point to elaborate planning and execution by State intelligence officials, but many political observers wonder whether the CM was fully apprised of the consequences of this open dare to the Centre. While some claim that the State officials overplayed their hand, others have gone so far to dub the entire episode an unauthorised “rogue” operation. But what looks certain is that the ED is unlikely to let this embarrassment go unavenged.

Gracious in defeat

Not many politicians accept defeat with grace. With a defeat in the offing, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao has not only accepted the defeat gracefully but has taken it sportingly. Retweeting a tweet that he posted (an image he was seen targeting with a pistol), he said: “This has not aged well! Missed the mark”.

In yesterday’s tweet, he posted a photo to reassure his cadre that the party was not going to lose and that it was going to form the government for a third time. “Hatrick loading 3.0.” However, the writing on the wall was clear ever since the counting began in the morning. In another tweet, he thanked the voters for giving them two chances. “Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in expected lines for us,” he said, while congratulating the Congress party for their victory.

#Melodi moment

In a world where diplomacy often unfolds in the corridors of power, it’s refreshing to see it play out in the digital arena. The recent post on ‘X’ by Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s Prime Minister, featuring a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COP28 in Dubai, has sent ripples through the political and diplomatic circles. The post, captioned “good friends at COP28” and hash-tagged #Melodi — a charming blend of Meloni and Modi — has been an eye-catcher. This isn’t the first time Meloni and Modi have displayed a unique camaraderie. Recall the G20 summit in New Delhi earlier this year, where the two leaders displayed remarkable rapport. In the complex tapestry of international relations, where every gesture is scrutinised, the Meloni-Modi selfie is a master-stroke.

Later, Modi reposted Meloni’s post and wrote “Meeting friends is always a delight”!

Raising eyebrows

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has invited applications for the post of director in the Basmati Export Development Foundation (BEDF), raising eyebrows among those involved in the fragrant rice trade. A little bird wonders if the move is to help a particular individual who just retired, as the criteria and scope of work seem to be tailor-made for that person.

However, setting aside the allegations, those in the trade say the Centre should look at someone who can handle supply chain issues rather than export. Issues such as traceability, water scarcity in Haryana and Punjab growing areas, pesticide residue and increasing yield need to be attended to immediately. It’s anyone’s guess if APEDA and the Commerce Ministry will look into this. —