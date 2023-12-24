Storm clouds over TN

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tore into the TN government and CM MK Stalin a few days ago for the way the flood situation in Chennai and southern districts of the State was handled, DMK cadres were obviously anguished. But what seems to be hurting them more is the inability of the party leaders to put up a verbal counter-attack matching the vehemence and eloquence of Sitharaman. Some of them could be seen ruing the fact that PTR Palanivel Rajan, the former Finance Minister of the State , has been decommissioned for all practical purposes. He is DMK’s Ferrari that could have taken on BJP’s Lamborghini, is how one party leader put it.

Of white papers vs ‘sweat papers’

Numbers look different for different people. As it takes charge in Telangana after trouncing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the Revanth Reddy Government has decided to release white papers on finance, energy, civil supplies and some other key sectors.

Through the white papers or ‘Shwetapatras’‘ in Telugu, the Congress Government argues that the 10-year KCR rule pushed the State into severe financial distress, leaving the State in a precarious condition. The BRS, now in Opposition, reacted strongly, saying that it created assets as it borrowed money.

To counter the Government’s ‘Shwetapatras’, the BRS has announced that it would release ‘Swedapatras’ (sweat papers), explaining how hard it strived during the last 10 years to develop the State on all fronts. People in the State are bracing themselves to face a lot of numbers in the next few weeks.

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Insight’ on Parliament security breach

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again stirred the political cauldron. His claim this time round? The alarming rise in youth unemployment and the spiraling inflation are the real culprits behind the unsettling security breach in Parliament this month.

While some political observers nod in agreement, others dismiss it as a political gimmick. While the jury may be out on this, one thing is clear — India’s economic woes are no longer just figures on paper; they are knocking on the doors of Parliament!

Is this a wake-up call for the government to recalibrate its economic policies? Or just another day in the life of Indian politics? Only time will tell, but for now, Gandhi’s words have added a new flavor to the national debate.

Rain miseries

The recent deluge in Tamil Nadu has left the southern districts of Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli inundated. A few who have gone down South to study the impact said in some villages of Tirunelveli, people, cattle and animals have gone missing. The worst is feared about them. There seems to be no people in a village — Eral — in Thoothukudi district. It will take time to assess if the people have moved elsewhere or if the floods have done the unthinkable to them.

Flying nightmares

Airlines delaying flights and selling empty seats for making quick bucks has become an unwritten norm. Going a step further, Air India cancelled its 6.55 am flight from Mumbai to Rajkot on Friday without any announcement. In fact, a frequent flyer with his guest came to know about the flight cancellation only when he scanned his mobile boarding pass at the airport entrance. He had to shell out ₹40,000 for the next flight to Ahmedabad and paid ₹5,000 for a four-hour taxi trip to Rajkot. A trip that would have cost ₹8,000 turned out to be a costly nightmare. Between sprucing up railway stations to the level of airports and launching bullet trains, the Government would do well to focus on the poor cousin — aviation.

Please join politics, youngsters !

Tamil Nadu’s Industries Minister TRB Rajaa passionately appealed to a large gathering of youngsters, including entrepreneurs, urging them to enter politics. Speaking at the CII Young Indians 2023 event in Chennai, the minister expressed the critical need for younger, brighter, fresher and dynamic faces in the political arena. He highlighted the positive shifts happening in politics with conversations getting better. “It is not like before. You should come and connect with politics. Please throw away the prejudice against politicians. We are better than……,” he laughed and left the stage to a standing ovation from the young audience. Rajaa, 47, is the son of senior DMK leader and Member of Parliament TR Baalu.