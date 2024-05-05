As the Delhi Lok Sabha elections heat up, the buzz in political circles is about the Supreme Court’s hint at possibly granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal, who has been cooling his heels in Tihar Jail since April 1 over a liquor policy case, might just find himself back in the political arena at the most opportune moment.

The apex court’s indication that it may consider bail just as campaigning intensifies has created ripples through the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). This potential development could be the shot in the arm AAP desperately needs, energising its campaign and possibly altering the electoral dynamics in their favour.

With the hearing set for May 7, all eyes are on the Supreme Court to see if it allows Kejriwal to lead his party’s election campaign.

Goenka rings an alarm

In a throwback to the stock-scams ridden ‘90s, Harsh Goenka, RPG Group’s chairman, has sounded the alarm on potential foul play in the booming Indian stock markets, especially targeting Kolkata.

Goenka’s alert on social media pointed fingers at promoters and brokers — specifically noting a Gujarati-Marwari connection — accusing them of inflating profits and conspiring to jack up stock prices to lofty but unsustainable heights. With recent plummeting indices, Goenka’s warnings carry a sense of urgency, urging the SEBI and the Finance Ministry to step in pronto. Investors, remember the painful lessons of the Harshad Mehta and Ketan Parekh sagas?

Investor uncertainty

In the mysterious world of stock markets, Friday’s crash left many scratching their heads. Despite a positive global backdrop and reassuring GST data, the markets took a nosedive, stirring up a cauldron of speculation and whispers in financial corridors.

Insiders say this unexpected jolt might be more about political winds than economic storms.

Could this be a pre-emptive strike by the markets against political instability? While the connection between politics and market performance is as old as the markets themselves, this kind of investor nervousness underscores how even a mere hint of uncertainty can trigger waves of volatility.

As the election season unfolds, all eyes will be on how these political undercurrents shape the economic narrative.

#PlayTrue Campaign

The timing was perfect. The National Anti-Doping Agency’s (NADA) held #PlayTrue campaign from April 15-30 aimed at fostering awareness about the importance of clean sport in India.

The campaign is aligned with the vision of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). The campaign served as a crucial event for athletes and stakeholders to collaborate, exchange insights, and strategies towards establishing a resilient anti-doping framework in anticipation of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

