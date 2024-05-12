Marriage of convenience

In the latest episode of Maharashtra’s political soap opera, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thrown a delightful curveball by inviting NCP’s head honcho Sharad Pawar to hop aboard the BJP alliance express. Modi promised a dream-come-true experience, but the real dreams getting stirred might be those of Pawar’s nephew, Ajit, who had earlier jumped ship for the same alliance — perhaps believing his VIP pass was one of a kind!

The plot thickens as 83-year-old Sharad Pawar, undeterred by age or nephewly advice to hang up his political boots, now finds himself at the centre of a top-tier political wooing. Ajit, who had previously chided his uncle for not taking a political bow, is left scratching his head and probably checking if his party invitation is still valid.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, from the Shiv Sena rebel camp, finds himself in a pickle as Modi extends an olive branch to his arch-rival Uddhav Thackeray. It’s like being at a party where your arch-nemesis gets the last slice of cake, and now Shinde must smile through the crumbs.

Merry-go-round

Poll result discussions are the flavour of the season. And in the corridors of power, all sort of ‘calculations’ are doing the rounds. In one such ministry, some of the lower rung babus are now placing bets on whether there will be a change in their minister-in-charge or not. The odds are in favour of the minister “coming in from an ally of NDA, if it manages a good show” or “a push for a minister from the Eastern region”. Ironically though, the highest odds are placed on an upset in the apple-cart.

Political tempest

As Delhi’s skies roared with thunder and gusty winds on Friday evening, a different storm brewed within the walls of Tihar Jail. Arvind Kejriwal, the capital’s chief and Aam Aadmi Party leader, secured interim bail amid the tempestuous final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Arrested over alleged irregularities in the Delhi liquor excise policy, Kejriwal’s release coincides not just with the natural fury but perhaps hints at a political upheaval too.

Could Kejriwal’s comeback be the gust that swings the electoral pendulum? As Delhiites witness the dual spectacles of nature’s power and political drama, the timing of Kejriwal’s release might just be the prelude to a larger storm brewing on the horizon of Indian politics, noted a political observer.

War of words

As polling nears (May 13), the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been engaging in a war of words. YSRCP President and AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is aiding his former boss TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu.

“By helping my sister Sharmila in splitting pro-YSRCP votes in favour of her, Revanth Reddy is indirectly helping Chandrababu Naidu,” Jagan alleged.

A sharp-tongued Revanth shot back, saying that Sharmila belongs to his party and he was committed to the party’s victory. “Chandrababu is no longer my leader. Instead of questioning me, you’d better answer the queries raised by your mother and sister,” he advised Jagan.

Jagan is being attacked by Sharmila, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President, for doing injustice to her and indulging in her character assassination by letting the YSRCP social media handles loose on her.

Allies or opponents?

Opponents in politics are known for seething criticism mutually. More so in election campaigns. But the BJP and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) top leaders are an exception. The top campaigner of the BJP in Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, never took the name of YSRCP’s President and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the entire campaign despite attacking the party. And, Jagan Reddy reciprocated the same ‘respect’ to Modi by not taking his name. This raised many an eyebrow as the BJP is part of the opposition front in AP along with Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena. Is this because of pure respect or part of any understanding?

