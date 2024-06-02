BJP’s exit poll triumph!

Seven exit polls are singing in harmony, predicting a sweeping win for the BJP-NDA.

The numbers are nothing short of jaw-dropping. Even in Bengal, BJP’s performance is set to dazzle, potentially becoming the single-largest party in the state.

With the BJP’s ambitious target of 370 seats and dreams of breaking the 400-seat barrier with allies, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

In 2019, the BJP bagged 303 seats, with the NDA tallying up to 352.

One is reminded of cricket legend Bradman’s third test century and how it came in fewer number of balls than the earlier two centuries. So will Modi win for the third time in a row gaining more number of seats under BJP’s belt than the earlier two? Tuesday’s results promises to be a nail-biter!

Meditative Masterstroke

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in deep meditation before the statue of Swami Vivekananda have sparked both admiration and curiosity across political circles.

Modi’s active Twitter (now platform ‘X’) presence during his supposed silent retreat has raised eyebrows.

As the nation waits for the election results, the juxtaposition of Modi’s serene visuals and his virtual activity stirs a perfect storm of speculation and intrigue. Whatever the political fallout, Modi’s blend of serenity and strategy is anything but ordinary.

Honest Sonia

In a virtual message to people of Telangana on the decennial celebrations, Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Committee, recollected a promise which she had made in 2004 in Karimnagar that Congress will fulfill their dream of a separate State.

This statement, she acknowledged saw dissent within her own party and some even left the party. But she said she was able to fulfil this dream because of the perseverance and patience of the people of Telangana.

Subtle brand promotion

At Goafest 2024, on day one of the Abby One Show Awards, Zee’s Puneet Goenka was invited on stage to speak before the final awards. He started off by saying, “I don’t know why I have been called here.”

Then he pointed to the large screen behind which had a lot of logos and said, “Oh I see my brands (Zee News, Zee Entertainment) there. Good brands. Maybe that’s why I am here.”

Then he turned back dramatically, pointed to the screen again and said with self deprecating humour — “Oh I see the logo of another brand I almost had. (Sony Liv) — or rather which almost had me.” The audience tittered appreciatively.