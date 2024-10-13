Jalebi politics

When it comes to politics, nothing symbolises “victory” quite like jalebi? The BJP celebrated its unexpected win in Haryana by sending a big, sticky, syrupy message to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi: a whole kilogram of jalebis. But this isn’t just any dessert delivery — it’s a tongue-in-cheek jab at Gandhi’s infamous comment during a campaign rally.

While on the hustings in Gohana, Rahul Gandhi praised the local delicacy — Matu Ram’s famous jumbo jalebis — and even floated the idea of turning it into a factory-made, export-worthy phenomenon.

Fast forward to election results day, and the BJP was ready to serve up a sugary slice of revenge. With 48 seats in the bag, compared to Congress’s 37, the saffron brigade ensured that their post-poll celebration had a deliciously sweet twist. And yes, those jalebis didn’t just end up in Rahul Gandhi’s inbox — they made the rounds on social media too. Who knew a humble sweet shop in Gohana could stir up such political spice?

Bad management

It was bouquets for the Indian Air Force and brickbats for the Tamil Nadu government after the scintillating air show on the iconic Marina Beach on October 6 that was reportedly witnessed by over 15 lakh people. The IAF won the hearts of the Chennaities for the awesome aerial display by its pilots, but the State government earned the wrath of the people for poor crowd management, following five deaths and many being hospitalised due to issues like suffocation. People complained of lack of water, toilets, medical services, and transport. Congress MP Karthi Chidambaram’s social post said, “Spectacle in the Sky. Tragedy on Ground.”

Puppy love

Ratan Tata's love of the "streeties" is legendary, and it was not uncommon to find street dogs lounging inside Bombay House, uninterested in the corporate buzz over their heads. In fact, those unfamiliar with the right of way these dogs had, were cautioned to not make disparaging comments about the dogs. This was mentioned by a person who overheard this being said in good-humour to an outsider to Bombay House.