Spectrum showdown

In what’s shaping up to be a cosmic clash, Elon Musk has publicly thanked Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for opposing the calls from Indian moguls Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Bharti Mittal to auction satellite spectrum.

The dispute over the allocation of airwaves for satellite services like Musk’s Starlink, is heating up as Ambani’s Reliance Jio and Mittal’s Bharti Airtel bat for auctions, while Musk pushes for administrative allocation — common in global markets.

Musk’s appreciation came soon after Scindia clarified that India’s approach aligns with global norms by avoiding auctions. With billions at stake in India’s booming digital economy, the friction between Starlink and local telecom giants is bound to raise eyebrows. Will this tussle end up in the courts?

Glittering golgappa?

With the gold prices touching the sky high, jewellers are deploying various means to attract buyers.

One of the jewellers recently put up a free pani-puri stall inside his showroom to woo buyers. Now that discounts are a given in all products we buy, whether the golgappa candeliver that sales magic remains to be seen.

Freebies or bribes?

In a development that could have far-reaching implications for India’s electoral landscape, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Centre and the Election Commission of India on a plea seeking to classify election freebies as bribes. The petition, which questions the legality of doling out freebies in the name of welfare, could open a new chapter in the debate on vote-bank politics and fiscal responsibility.

For years, political parties have wooed voters with everything from free laptops to subsidized electricity. But with the apex court stepping in, the line between public welfare and electoral bribery might soon blur.

For the business world, the implications are also worth watching. State budgets already burdened by freebies could be redirected toward more sustainable, growth-driven initiatives. On the flip side, any sudden clampdown on freebie culture could have a political impact in the short term.

As we wait for the legal dust to settle, one thing is clear — India’s electoral playbook might be due for a serious rewrite. And for the first time, we might just see politics driven by fiscal prudence.

Red alert controversy

The Met department was at the receiving end on giving Red Alert (heavy rainfall) to Chennai when the sun was out. A top department official put up a brave front to the media on Wednesday afternoon trying to convince them that since the ‘system’ (cyclone) was still in the sea, the Red Alert had to be there.

However, the alert was withdrawn by night when it became clear that the cyclone will not have any impact on Chennai.

In 2023, when the city was marooned by unprecedented rain, the Met department was under fire for not issuing the Red Alert on time. Finally, Nature befuddles one and all, alert or no alert.