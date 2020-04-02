Business ethics during Covid-19

Keep your phone clean in these virus-laden times
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Even as governments, civil societies and businesses are trying their best to tackle the Covid-19 crisis, some sellers are not shying away from making money out of the suffering. Sample this: even though the Centre rightly banned the export of masks by mid-February, the country ran into a shortage of masks as the corona scare started peaking. There were reports that a few companies withdrew hand sanitizers from the market citing quality issues to create supply shortage and a spike in demand.
The demand for hand sanitizers saw a 10-fold jump last month, and prices increased almost three-fold. The rise in rates forced authorities to declare masks and sanitizers essential commodities for the next 100 days and invoke the Disaster Management Act to ensure price regulation and availability. Skyrocketing prices of hand-sanitizers on its website forced Amazon India to take a tough stand against predatory sellers. It sent a notice to sellers, citing its fair pricing policy: “Sell the largest section at the lowest price".
Similar incidents were reported from other sectors as well. When some private airport operators wanted to levy an additional fee on the flyers to make up for the loss during the outbreak, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) had to intervene to keep them at check. The stand by Amazon and IATA highlights the importance of having high moral and ethical business standards during a crisis.
A famous case study from Merck & Co, which is taught across business schools, offers a great example of business ethics. When the company found a cure for river blindness — an eye and skin disease caused by a worm — at a development cost of more than $100 million, it was evident that the market for this medicine existed in poor countries where patients could not afford it. But greater common good outweighed profits and Merck gave the drugs away for free.
Covid-19 offers such an opportunity. We have seen some businesses giving back to their employees during these difficult times. Darden Restaurants extended sick leave protection to 190,000 workers, including those paid by the hour. Unicharm, a healthcare products maker from Japan, ordered remote working for all its employees except the production factory workers so that masks could be produced. In India, the Tata Group has promised all its temporary and daily-wage earners full pay for March and April.
The gig economy has taken a big hit during the Covid-19 outbreak. Gig workers — food delivery personnel, etc. — enjoy no safety nets. Given that these workers work very close to the line, without sick leaves, earning low-wages and interacting with strangers at greater levels, they are more vulnerable to Covid-19. Most of these ‘delivery partners’ of multinational gig giants do not get medical coverage or health insurance. So, it is imperative for these companies to step up efforts to ensure the safety and health of their ‘partners’. The corporates must come forward now and be seen responsible.
In this context, the government’s recent move to consider the healthcare spends of private companies as CSR is a welcome move. Given the gravity of the situation, it does not matter whether such initiatives are done as a brand-building exercise or for social good. What matters is that more such efforts are needed to help the society and the needy to stay safe during the pandemic.
Ethics, not capitalism, will yield profits in the long run. When Roy Vagelos, CEO of Merck, was asked why the company invested so much into a project that makes no money, he responded: “People will remember” and will reciprocate. The world needs more such companies today to fight the global pandemic.
The writers are with IIT-Madras. The views are personal
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
Amid the market mayhem over the past month, IndusInd Bank has particularly taken a hard knock, losing over 60 ...
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...