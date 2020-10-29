Focus on poor countries

The world’s fastest car @ 533kmph!
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
It is commendable that India and South Africa have managed to initiate a debate on the need to waive some provisions of the TRIPS Agreement on intellectual property at the World Trade Organisation. The objective is to help countries, especially poor nations, fight the Covid-19 pandemic effectively by ensuring smooth supplies of essential medicines and vaccines at affordable prices. This has literally turned the tables on developed members, such as the EU and the US, which have been pressuring developing countries, including India, to bring about stricter IPRs favouring global pharmaceutical biggies. While the proposal may well be blocked by powerful countries at the WTO’s TRIPS Council, the fact that it is being debated in earnest, with tremendous support from many other developing countries and LDCs, is in itself an achievement for India.
Ever since the Doha Development Round, launched in 2001, was put on the back burner, the developed countries have been trying to push their agenda on a piece-meal basis. They got all members to agree on the Trade Facilitation Agreement in 2013. However, they haven’t yet delivered on the related promise of a permanent solution on government procurement for food security that will give countries like India greater freedom to carry on with their MSP programmes without worrying about caps. Attempts are now on to push for a pact on curbing fisheries subsidies and countries such as the US and Australia are opposing flexibilities for developing countries like India.
In the present scenario, when the WTO agenda seems to have been hijacked by rich countries, the initiation of discussions by India and South Africa on waiving TRIPS to ensure easy availability of crucial medical products globally is indeed welcome. The fact that the proposal talks about only a temporary waiver, till the pandemic is on, brings about practicality and balance to it. The humanitarian basis of the demand is difficult to ignore.
Irrespective of what happens on the matter in the subsequent meetings at the WTO, the focus is indeed back on the flip side of the TRIPS Agreement and the dangers of going beyond it.
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Two decades and more than 4 million of them later, the Maruti Suzuki Alto is still persisting in the race
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...