Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
News reports suggest that in the next price reset — applicable from October 2020 to March 2021 — domestic gas price could fall to $1.9-1.94 per mmbtu, the lowest in more than a decade. Gas consuming industries such as city gas distributors, fertiliser companies and power producers may be pleased, but this third consecutive reduction in price will further squeeze domestic hydrocarbon producers such as ONGC and Oil India; ONGC is likely to post a loss of over ₹6,000 crore in its gas business in FY 2020-21.
True, international gas prices too have been pulled down by a supply glut and demand destruction due to coronavirus. But domestic gas producers have it much worse due to the arbitrary gas-pricing formula in place. The price for much of the gas produced in India is determined by the weighted average price of four global benchmarks (the US-based Henry Hub, Canada-based Alberta gas, the UK-based NBP, and Russian gas) in the prior year; this kicks in with a quarter’s lag and applies for six months. The formula inexplicably does not take into account the price of gas imported into India, or even into Asia where the fuel imports are typically costlier. Also, the formula is also often out of sync with ground realities, given the huge time lags. All this acts as a disincentive for domestic gas producers — translating into weak local production and higher imports. India’s gas import dependency has been rising over the years — from 34 per cent in 2013-14 to about 53 per cent in 2019-20.
Implementing an arm’s-length, market-linked pricing mechanism for domestic gas is imperative. It’s an opportune time now to free up gas pricing, given the prevalent low price environment across the market. Subsidies, if any, to user industries should be borne by the Centre and not be thrust upon gas producers. When oil prices can be market-linked, there is little reason why gas prices can’t be. This can take forward the plan of increasing the share of gas — a relatively clean fuel — in the country’s energy mix from about 6 per cent currently to 15 per cent over the next decade.
Anand Kalyanaraman Deputy Editor
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
During uncertain times such as now, being credit-confident (being confident of obtaining a loan with fewer ...
The stock of VRL Logistics went up by about 10 per cent last week, following news reports that the company was ...
The worst may be over and revenue can stabilise from the second half of this fiscal
This benefit is welcome if the original cover is small, but has its limitations
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...