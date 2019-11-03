In the Eden of day-night cricket

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
One of the first major decisions that the newly anointed BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly took was to green-light ‘day-night’ Test matches. The first one will be played in Ganguly’s home ground — Eden Gardens, Kolkata — against Bangladesh later this month.
India has for long resisted playing ‘day-night’ Tests. Cricket Australia tried very hard to convince the BCCI to play one at Adelaide in the 2018-19 series, but in vain. So what made the Indian cricket board change its mind in just 12 months?
New man at the helm, Ganguly, is keen on bringing in fresh ideas. Also, there is this feeling that Test cricket — the game’s oldest form — is fast losing in popularity to T20 (and now, the T10). The just-concluded series against South Africa hardly drew any crowds. The fact that all three matches were played in cities which are not ‘traditional’ Test venues may have also played a part.
Indian captain Virat Kohli made an eminently sensible suggestion a few days ago, of confining Test matches to the five ‘traditional’ centres — Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and New Delhi. Smaller centres can be allotted ODIs and T20 matches, which are guaranteed to bring in crowds. Of course, to guarantee crowds for Test matches, the quality of the opposition also matters. An India-Australia or India-England Test match will always attract more crowds than one against any other nation.
Ganguly also made another relevant point recently on better scheduling of test matches to ensure that they don’t clash with T20 cricket. He specifically referred to last year’s India-Australia Adelaide Test, which clashed with the ‘Big Bash’.
But we must also be a little realistic about Test cricket — it is a niche segment within the cricketing firmament and will always draw fewer crowds than its more glamorous cousins T20 and T10. So even in traditional Indian Test centres, an average crowd of 15,000 per day should ensure the survival of Test cricket.
The writer is Senior Deputy Editor with BusinessLine
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
Investors can, however, try to bottom-fish in mid and small-cap stocks
A strong break above ₹3,200 will strengthen the bullish momentum
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism