It’s just not football

Apollo Tyres and its adventure marketing mantra
With the Apterra AT2 tyre, off-roaders can now explore India’s rich diversity
Sport can be sublime and the performance of sportspersons has often been compared with art. The accomplishments of sportspersons, especially those achieved against severe odds, have justly been celebrated over the years.
But sport has also always had a dark and ugly side to it. This was in full display on Monday, when England played Bulgaria at the Vasil Levski Stadium in Sofia during a Euro qualifier match. The match was marred by constant racist chanting by the home fans — especially during the first half — with a section of the crowd even indulging in a display of Nazi salutes. The racist chanting was so bad that play had to be stopped twice to warn the crowd of abandoning the match.
In the midst of all this nasty behaviour, the England team has won all-round praise for keeping its composure and continuing with the match. Tyrone Mings of England must have wondered what he did to deserve such a vile atmosphere, that too on his debut match for his nation. But he soldiered on, despite having the option of walking off the pitch. Incredibly enough, the Bulgarian goalkeeper Plamen Illiev did not find anything wrong with some home fans’ behaviour and even added that the England players were “overreacting”. Bulgarian manager Krasimir Balakov even said that he had not heard anything untoward — but after much pressure, he apologised for the home fans’ racist behaviour. Bulgarian football chief Borislav Mihaylov resigned after these sordid events, but not without initially trying to weather the storm.
Racism was rife in the world of football in the 1970s and 80s, especially in England. England’s football “hooligans” were much dreaded when they travelled abroad to watch their team play. But things improved remarkably in the 1990s, and now we have only isolated incidents of racist behaviour in English stadiums. But the ‘racism virus’ has now caught on in some countries in Eastern Europe, and the UEFA must do more to eradicate it.
The writer is Deputy Editor with BusinessLine
With the Apterra AT2 tyre, off-roaders can now explore India’s rich diversity
Bajaj resurrects iconic scooter brand for electric mobility
Bentley Motors is introducing a Blackline specification for the all-new Flying Spur — the British marque’s ...
With an improved ride, more seating space at the rear and premium bits in cabin, there are now more reasons to ...
"Stocks in these segments are good hunting ground for investors with long term view"
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains