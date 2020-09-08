Postpone BPCL, Air India stake sales

Unlock the economy but not pollution
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
A cash-strapped Centre seems desperate to quickly push through two key stake sales — that of BPCL and Air India. Understandably so. There is a huge shortfall in tax revenue and the fiscal deficit is likely to shoot up this year due to the Covid crisis. Disinvestment proceeds budgeted at an aggressive ₹2.1 lakh crore for FY 2021 can possibly help fill part of the big breach. The planned stake sales of BPCL and Air India are expected to play a key role here.
But it seems a bad idea to press ahead with these divestments at this juncture. That’s primarily because the values realised for the family silver now will likely be sub-optimal. Both the airline and oil & gas sectors have been badly hit by the pandemic crisis with players struggling to survive and stock prices crashing.
Given the widespread stress, many potential buyers may not be in a position to bid. And the handful who do could under-cut badly, sensing signs of distress sales.
This could be especially true in the case of BPCL that is otherwise a strong company with about 15 per cent of the refining capacity and about a quarter of the fuel retail outlets in India. But the pain in the sector has contributed to the BPCL stock price falling from about ₹530 last October to ₹415 now.
So, the Centre’s stake could fetch it much less than a year back. It may be better to wait for the cycle to turn and get the best value for a good franchise with growth potential.
Even in the case of the loss-making and debt-laden Air India, it may be better to postpone an inevitable sale until the situation in the aviation sector improves and better value can be realized.
The Centre has been repeatedly extending the deadlines to submit bids; it is now September 30 for BPCL and October 30 for Air India. Putting off the stake sales until the weather clears may be prudent.
Borrowing more temporarily to tide over a financial crisis may be better, than underselling assets permanently.
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
Putting up utility-scale solar power plants and supplying power from them to farmers could be a win-win for ...
Price starts at ₹10,999
The BenQ TH585 supports streaming directly from Amazon Fire Stick
Unlike other accident insurance policies, Shagun can be bought for anyone — family members, extended family ...
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
Earnings recovery is on the cards. Diversified product portfolio and healthy balance sheet are positives, too
Focus on industrial automation and digitisation, to pay off in the long run
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...