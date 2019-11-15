Regulating e-commerce business

Ferrari’s new Roma steps on the gasto take on other V8 competitors
This addition to the House of the Prancing Horse will sit pretty between the Portofino and the SF90 Stradale
The traders’ association is pleased with the draft e-commerce rules, The Consumer Protection (e-commerce) Rules, 2019, issued by the Department of Consumers Affairs earlier this week. They reckon such rules will curb the so-called malpractices of e-commerce companies that are intended to destroy the domestic trade and mislead consumers. There is no denying that the proposed rules seek to bring transparency in the delivered price of products bought on an e-commerce platform, set out refund rules, and require sellers to be responsible for warranty and guarantee of the goods and services sold and also provide upfront information on the exchange, returns and refund process.
The obligations on e-commerce companies to process and effect refund requests of customers within 14 days and remove the listing of sellers found selling fakes will ensure that counterfeit products are not sold on their platform.
However, many clauses of the draft rules are ambiguous, short on definitions and open to interpretation. For instance, an e-commerce entity has been defined in the draft rules, but e-commerce as a business has not been defined. That definition appears in the press notes on FDI in e-commerce but has not been referenced in the draft rules of the Consumer Affairs Department. There is also a perception from the reading of the draft rules that the government is attempting to put pricing curbs on e-commerce entities with foreign equity. However, the government’s position on the level of discounts that e-commerce platforms offer from time to time is not clear. The rules state that e-commerce entities shall maintain a level-playing field and not influence prices directly or indirectly. One view is that this specific rule would apply only to platforms that follow the marketplace model, and by implication to the ones that have some element of foreign ownership, although the rule does not state that explicitly. Under the current FDI rules, e-commerce platforms that have foreign investment can only follow the marketplace model.
Senior Deputy Editor
This addition to the House of the Prancing Horse will sit pretty between the Portofino and the SF90 Stradale
Global CEO believes India still has some way to go before it becomes a major market for ‘battery electric ...
Renault’s entry-level small car gets a facelift that refreshes its design and features package to take on new ...
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
On Children’s Day, here’s a low-down on mutual fund plans for the young ones
With prices correcting and some developers reducing the unit size of their properties, you may be able to ...
If you plan to join a chit fund, keep off the unregistered ones
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Century Plyboards India at current levels. On ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...