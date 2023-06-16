India’s pathetic performance in the recently concluded World Test Championship (WTC) finals against Australia at the Oval led to a predictable round of hand wringing. An undercooked and under-prepared India was trounced by an Australia that was tactically sharper, and more keen on winning. That India was missing two of its best bowlers — Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin — one due to injury and the other due to a baffling selection call — didn’t help.

India electing to field after winning the toss was a clear sign of shielding its batters and an indication of its lack of confidence. Captain Rohit Sharma’s admission after the match that India needed at least three weeks to prepare for the WTC finals raises more questions. Turning up at the Oval for the prestigious ICC finals barely a week after a gruelling two-month IPL was always going to backfire.

Some hard calls may have to be made for the Indian team as some of the veterans, who’ve served Indian cricket well for so many years, may have to be eased out and fresh blood brought in. A period of transition is inevitable and so is some patience regarding results.

But the bigger elephant in the room is the very future of the oldest format of cricket — Tests. In a world where young cricketers can craft successful careers in T20 leagues bypassing the Test route — how many of them would like to put themselves through the grind of first class cricket to play Tests is open to question. As it is, Test matches are only popular in a hand-full of nations — England, Australia and India, with South Africa, New Zealand and Pakistan on the fringes.

Test cricket needs a strong India to survive. Though the IPL is the BCCI’s cash cow, some serious planning needs to the done on the Tests arena.’

