CPM's recurring trysts with ‘historical blunders’

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
The apparatchiks in the Kerala State Committee of the CPI(M) may be familiar with Karl Marx’s expansion of Hegel’s view that History repeats itself. In The Eighteenth Brumaire of Louis Bonaparte, Marx propounds, “Hegel remarks somewhere that all great world-historic facts and personages appear, so to speak, twice. He forgot to add: the first time as tragedy, the second time as farce.”
But given recent events unfolding in Kerala and their apparent determination to repeat history as farce, the comrades seem to have missed Marx’s point entirely. The spate of what Jyoti Basu once described as “Historical” blunders continues unabated when it comes to crucial decisions in the Left party. They bypassed the iconic KR Gowri (Gowriamma as the best woman CM Kerala never had was affectionately called) in favour of the rather tepid EK Nayanar in 1987, they blocked Jyoti Basu from becoming Prime Minister in 1996, they refused to join the UPA in 2004 and now, in a shocking dismissal of all public appeals, they have refused to retain the internationally acclaimed Health Minister KK Shailaja, in the newly sworn in State Cabinet.
The CPM’s explanation for excluding a woman whose adept handling of not just the Covid-19 pandemic but the Nipah virus outbreak and post-floods disease spread has been hailed even by their arch rivals is that it wants to promote a “generational change”. That a 75-year-old Chief Minister is heralding this ostensible change is perhaps less politically damaging than the naked nepotism in the form of PA Mohammad Riyaz, the CM’s son-in-law who has been given pride of place in the State Cabinet.
These decisions should douse any residual hopes in the Left to present an alternative model of governance. The CPM has once again repeated history, quite farcically at that.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
The novel, originally written in Italian, reads like a narrator’s despatches to the self, pithy meditations ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...