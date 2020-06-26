When football takes a knee

At Mercedes, digital is key amid the pandemic
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
The world’s most popular football league — the English Premier League — restarted last week after a break of three months, during which the world was ravaged by a deadly virus. The matches were played in empty stadiums with no fans and under a myriad set of safety protocols.
But, interestingly, when Sheffield United locked horns with Aston Villa, the players as well as the coaching staff ‘took a knee’ in a tribute to George Floyd, the African-American who was brutally killed by cops in Minneapolis. Not only that, the players also displayed the ‘Black Lives Matter’ slogan at the back of their jerseys instead of their names. This practice was repeated in all the EPL matches that followed.
It must have been a poignant moment for Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings, who endured horrific racist abuse in last year’s England versus Bulgaria Euro 2020 qualifier match at Sofia.
Before the EPL restarted, in the German league — the Bundesliga — too players expressed their solidarity to the protest movements against racism in the US and elsewhere by ‘taking the knee’.
Racism in English football was rife back in the 1970s and the 1980s, just when players of African and Afro-Caribbean origin were beginning to make a mark. Money chants, racist abuse and throwing banana peels at non-White players were more the norm than exception in English stadiums those days.
But things changed for the better in the 1990s, when English football wanted to desperately get rid of its ‘hooligan’ tag. Racism, at least in its more blatant forms, was largely stamped out in that decade. The occasional instances of racism since were handled swiftly by the authorities, and people indulging in such acts were handed out stadium bans.
For some, ‘taking a knee’ may be a largely symbolic gesture that does little to change everyday reality. But this symbolic gesture shows that European football has come a long way since the dark days of 1970s, and has its heart in the right place.
The writer is Senior Deputy Editor with BusinessLine
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
Turtle wax makes its India debut
Third-gen flagship bearing the 3-pointed star can deliver the thrilling ride you’ve always wanted to share ...
Italian automaker believes that de-risking is the best way forward
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
₹1028 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010401055 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Max Financial Services jumped 6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
People’s pandemic survival strategy abounds with unhappy choices
The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the utter necessity as well as the literary possibilities of being a ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...