A ‘PAT’ on the back

Post Covid-induced lockdowns, India’s economy has revived smartly. Concurrently, corporate profitability has also revived. Here are four charts that analyse trends in India Inc’s profits over the last decade.
Published on
September 20, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.