Emerging markets fared better than developed markets in May 2023. In the Indian market, the Automotive and Real estate sectors were the top gainers. Here are four charts that tell you the story.

Automotive, Consumer goods and real estate have been top performers till date in 2023.

More than half of Nifty 50 and BSE-200 constituents clocked growth in May 2023.

FIIs have been returning to Indian markets in 2023 and the growth in May 2023 was encouraging.