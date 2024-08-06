According to Ola Electric’s RHP, the Indian electric vehicle market is experiencing remarkable growth. Electric two-wheelers’ (E2Ws) now have a market share of more than 5 per cent. Electric 2Ws have penetrated much faster than smartphones or laptops. They are sold at a premium compared to Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles. Kochi and Bengaluru have the highest penetration amongst cities.
Compiled by Sai Prabhakar Y
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.