Statistalk

Gold demand losing sheen

Gurumurthy K | Updated on November 23, 2021

The World Gold Council in its recent report indicated a 7 per cent fall in gold demand in the third quarter of 2021. We take a look at how the demand for the yellow metal has been so far in 2021.

 

Published on November 23, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

gold and precious material
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like