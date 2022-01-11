India Inc.'s growth momentum driven by a select few

While corporate India's Q3 FY22 (December 2021 Q) sales and profit growth are expected to be impressive, this will largely be driven by a select few sectors- metals, oil and gas, BFSI and IT. The first two will likely account for two-thirds of the incremental growth for the quarter. According to a Motilal Oswal report, only 58 per cent companies under its coverage are expected to report growth in net profit in Q3 FY22 (year-on-year).