After witnessing a stellar rally for two consecutive years (2020, 2021), the Indian benchmark equity indices have been struggling in 2022. The first three quarters of 2022 have been very volatile. Sensex and Nifty 50 have gone nowhere and are oscillating in a wide range. Russia-Ukraine war, inflation, hawkish stance from global central banks and a fear of recession have all kept global equity markets jittery. However, so far the Sensex and Nifty have outperformed their global peers. Here is a detailed look. Compiled by Gurumurthy K

