What India’s entrepreneurs think about succession and wealth transmission
Updated - December 03, 2024 at 09:18 PM.
A recent survey by HSBC and Ipsos of around 200 Indian entrepreneurs reveals interesting trends with respect to their business succession and wealth transmission plans. One in two entrepreneurs do not have a succession plan yet. Among the many reasons, finding a suitable successor ranks first, with almost half the participants in agreement. When it comes to transmission of wealth, more than half of the surveyed have started planning, which the report says is ahead of the global average. Also, the UAE and Singapore are the preferred choice for one in five to move wealth outside India
