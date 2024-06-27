By Mayur Karmarkar

India’s real estate industry, the second-largest employer after agriculture, is projected to reach a market size of $1 trillion by 2030, contributing around 18-20% to the GDP. Despite its economic significance, this sector poses a substantial environmental challenge, accounting for over 22% of the nation’s total emissions. Green buildings aim to address this by incorporating sustainable practices across all aspects of construction and operation, from plumbing and electrical wiring to water usage and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Green Building as a concept focuses on creating structures that are environmentally responsible, sustainable, and produce zero emissions and a big enabler for this revolution is copper, a versatile and essential material whose properties make it indispensable for creating energy-efficient and environmentally friendly structures.

Electrical Systems and Automation

Copper enhances sustainability, energy efficiency, and overall building performance. Its superior electrical conductivity ensures minimal energy loss, making it key in efficient electrical systems. The red metal’s exceptional thermal conductivity is utilized in HVAC systems and renewable energy installations, crucial for reducing reliance on fossil fuels and minimizing carbon footprints. Copper’s durability and recyclability contribute to long-lasting infrastructure and reduced resource consumption over time.

Copper, boasting the highest electrical conductivity among non-precious metals, is the preferred material for wires, cables, and electrical equipment. Its high conductivity translates to increased energy efficiency and more compact designs. Without copper, electrical equipment would need around 20% more material to achieve the same efficiency, resulting in larger and heavier components. Over the lifespan of electrical systems containing one tonne of copper, significant reductions in CO2 emissions are realized.

Copper plays a crucial role in automation and control systems that enable occupants to adjust their environment, maximizing natural light without experiencing discomfort from direct sunlight or glare. Copper wiring and components are integral to automated shading systems, allowing for precise control over blinds, shades, or louvers to regulate incoming light. These systems dynamically respond to changing sunlight conditions throughout the day, optimizing natural light levels while minimizing glare and excessive heat gain.

Enhancing Indoor Air Quality

Maintaining high indoor air quality is crucial for the health and productivity of building occupants. Copper alloys possess broad-spectrum antimicrobial properties, making them effective in reducing the transmission of infection-causing bacteria. Efficient ventilation systems are essential for ensuring adequate indoor air quality. Copper’s superior electrical and thermal conductivity make it a central component in ventilation equipment and the automation, sensors, and controls that optimize ventilation system performance.

Renewable Energy Systems

This metal is essential in solar energy systems due to its exceptional electrical and thermal conductivity and its high resistance to corrosion. It is used in wiring to connect photovoltaic (PV) modules and inverters, ensuring efficient electricity transmission generated by solar panels. Additionally, it is integral to grounding systems that protect PV systems from electrical surges and lightning strikes.

In wind energy technologies, copper is crucial in electrical generators, connections, and protective grounding systems. Its conductivity and durability ensure reliable and efficient transmission of electricity generated by wind turbines, contributing to the overall performance and longevity of wind power systems. By incorporating on-site renewable energy generation, such as solar panels or wind turbines, building owners can improve electrical distribution resilience and optimize energy supply utilization. This reduces reliance on conventional energy sources and offers cost-saving advantages for both owners and occupants.

Easy recyclability promotes circularity

Copper is infinitely recyclable, meaning it can be reused without losing any of its properties. Recycling copper saves energy, conserves natural resources, reduces waste, and lowers emissions of air pollutants, including greenhouse gases. The copper industry promotes recycling practices, highlighting the environmental benefits of using recycled copper.

India, with its rapid urbanization and projected increase in urban population, faces an urgent need for sustainable urban design. By 2036, 600 million people are projected to reside in urban areas, exponentially increasing current energy use and CO2 emissions, and accelerating the need for green buildings. One-third of annual carbon emissions can be attributed to buildings, indicating a sevenfold increase in emissions by 2050 compared to 2005 levels.

To combat this, the Indian government promotes green building practices through certifications like IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) and GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment), along with global certifications like LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design).

The policies must focus on developing the green building ecosystem. Firstly, the correct implementation of building codes and standards that mandate the use of high-efficiency materials like copper. The builders and developers who adopt copper-intensive green technologies should be incentivized. Secondly, there is a need for expansion of investments in renewable energy projects, particularly those involving solar and wind power, ensuring these projects are equipped with copper-based technologies for maximum efficiency and lifespan. Thirdly, a large-scale informative awareness campaign to drive demand for sustainable construction practices is also needed to educate the builders and consumers about the benefits of copper in green building. Lastly, it is crucial to engage in global partnerships to adopt best practices and cutting-edge technologies in green building, accelerating India’s journey towards Net Zero.

As India progresses economically, geopolitically, and socially, it is imperative to offer a high and clean standard of living to its citizens with minimal impact on the environment. Copper stands as a linchpin in this mission, crucial across sectors in creating a sustainable and circular India. By prioritizing the integration of copper in green buildings and renewable energy systems, India can pave the way for a sustainable future and set a global example in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The writer is Managing Director, International Copper Association (ICA) India