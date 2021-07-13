Ominous signs

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
In his address to chief ministers of the north-eastern States on Tuesday, the Prime Minister rightly said that a third wave may soon descend upon us if the people continued to throng tourist spots and markets — without observing Covid protocols. The number of active cases in India has once again started rising after July 6 — with the north-eastern States reporting a high number of cases in May and June, despite the ebbing of the tide elsewhere. Now, the cases in Kerala and Maharashtra are creeping up as well. The Indian Medical Association has warned that a third wave is “inevitable and imminent”. Kerala added a staggering 12,220 Covid-19 cases to its daily count on Monday while Maharashtra had 8,535 new cases. The test positivity ratio, the proportion of samples tested that returned positive for Covid-19, is ruling at above 10 per cent in a number of districts in Kerala, while Maharashtra’s rate is at about 4.5 per cent. According to researchers at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, the ‘R-value’ of Covid, which denotes the speed of spread, has once again begun to rise this month. While the States feel compelled to activate the economy, they should do so with an eye on the positivity rate, vaccinations and the levels of testing. A lowering of guard in February had cost the country dear. A similar upturn in the R value at that time turned into the second wave.
Sadly, India’s people and the authorities are repeating their mistakes. As for the latter, the complacency is evident not just in the reduced pace of vaccination but also in the fewer tests being conducted in most States, barring Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu where daily testing is higher than in the same period last month. In Maharashtra, the seven-day average of daily tests being done now is 24 per cent lower than the number of tests conducted on May 6. Similarly, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal also witnessed a decline of 22 per cent, 20 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively, in the same period. After mid-June when the vaccination drive had picked up to over 80 lakh jabs a day, the pace has now slowed down to a low 29.07 lakh daily doses on average with a number of States reporting shortage of stocks.
Above all, super-spreader events must be discouraged, with the festival season around the corner. Undeterred by the Kumbh fiasco, the Uttar Pradesh government has, from July 25, allowed the “Kanwar Yatra”. Devotees walk hundreds of kilometres to fetch gangajal from Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri, which is then offered to Lord Shiva in different shrines. The IMA has already warned that “opening up these rituals and enabling people without vaccination to go scot-free in these mass gatherings are potential super spreaders for the Covid third wave”. It is time to be on high alert yet again.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...