RBI’s moves may not really help revive credit

However, it is good to see the central bank taking a realistic view of the economy
In yet another monetary policy offensive that was surprising for its speed if not its direction, the RBI has announced a three-pronged package to provide economic relief from Covid-related distress. Hoping to revive appetite for credit and consumption in a demand-deprived economy, it announced a further 40-basis point cut in repo rates by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), taking the aggregate rate cuts since the onset of Covid to a significant 115 basis points. It has permitted lenders to extend their three-month loan moratoriums beyond end-May, while allowing interest dues during this period to be converted into fresh loans. It has also thrown a lifeline to exporters by giving them a line of credit via Exim Bank and extending the applicability of pre- and post-shipment credit, while freeing up resources for State governments to service earlier debt.
While some of these moves will provide relief to existing borrowers whose incomes have taken a battering from the pandemic, whether they will resurrect spending or stoke renewed appetite for credit, is moot. With a 43-basis point decline in lending rates since March, banks have no doubt begun to more quickly transmit lower policy rates to borrowers, nudged by the RBI, by effecting steep cuts to their deposit rates. But credit flow to industry growing at less than 1 per cent according to latest RBI data, and banks parking record sums in the reverse repo window, point to a continuing aversion on bankers’ part to take on any borrowers beyond top-notch large corporates. In the bond markets, while the RBI’s interventions have had the effect of sharply moderating treasury yields and yields for PSU borrowers in the last couple of months, spreads for most corporate borrowers have widened sharply indicating the markets’ aversion to credit risks in any form. These trends effectively prevent most businesses from benefiting from repo rate cuts. Given that RBI’s ploy of steep cuts in reverse repo rates is not deterring banks from parking record sums with it, perhaps alternatives — such as limiting the reverse repo accommodation, or further credit guarantees — can be considered. Credit guarantees can prove effective to address risk aversion too, if the identity of the guarantor and provisioning-related issues cited by MSMEs are sorted out.
More important than these measures though, is the RBI’s frank acknowledgement that the economic impact of the pandemic is turning out to be graver than it initially anticipated, with GDP growth likely to turn negative in FY21. In contrast to the Centre which has been frugal with its fiscal stimulus — ostensibly to keep powder dry for when things get much worse — the RBI seems to believe that the time to act is now. It is good that it has been able to prevail upon the MPC to substantially ease monetary conditions, despite the uncertain inflation outlook. The Centre would do well to take cues from this proactive approach.
Thank you for being a loyal user of Portfolio.
Portfolio will be a paid section hereon.
Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs.
Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.
What You'll Get
-
Web + Mobile
Access exclusive content of the Hindu Businessline across desktops, tablet and mobile device.
-
Exclusive Portfolio and Investment Advice, Banking, Lifestyle and Specials
Get diverse set of perspectives from our trusted experts on Portfolio, Banking, Economy, Environment and others.
-
Ad free experience
Experience cleaner site with zero ads and faster load times.
-
Personalised dashboard
Customize your preference and get a personalized recommendation of stories based on your interest.
Published on
May 24, 2020
A letter from the Editor
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Sincerely,
Support Quality Journalism