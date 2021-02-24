Too much cess

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The rising component of cess and surcharges — a part of gross tax revenue that need not be shared with the States — could heighten Centre-State frictions in times of macroeconomic and fiscal stress. These levies appear to short-change both the States and the consumer, who coughs up these sums through public goods, only to be left in the dark on how these proceeds are used. As the chairman of the Fifteenth Finance Commission (FC) NK Singh has explained in interactions with the media, cesses have reduced the estimated divisible pool over the next five years by about ₹32 lakh crore to ₹103 lakh crore from ₹135.4 lakh crore. Over the years, the share of cesses and surcharges in gross tax revenue has increased from 10.4 per cent in 2011-12 to 19.9 per cent 2020-21 (BE). Even if we deduct the GST compensation cess, which accrues entirely to the States, the share of cess/surcharge would amount to 16 per cent today, Singh points out — which still works out to a significant increase over the years. Cesses and surcharges have become a revenue impounding mechanism for the Centre, although they are projected as a means of raising funds to meet specific objectives, such as Swachh Bharat Cess, Health Cess, Education Cess and the Road and Infrastructure Fund. There are some 35 cesses in operation, despite the GST having subsumed many of them. What’s worse, as a CAG report released last September observed, of the ₹2.74 lakh crore collected from such levies in 2018-19, about 40 per cent was not transferred to the specific funds; they remained with the Consolidated Fund of India. Clearly, cesses are too opaque for anyone’s comfort.
However, the Centre has argued that it has been forced to rely more on such levies in the wake of the 14th FC award, which ramped up the States’ share from 32 per cent to 42 per cent of the divisible pool. The Centre had urged a reduction in the 42 per cent share probably as a sort of quid pro quo for reducing cesses. Meanwhile, the States had argued for a 50:50 share because of the shrinking divisible pool. The 15th FC, while keeping the status quo on devolution to balance these contrary pressures, has rightly said that the proportion of cesses and surcharges be brought down to 18.4 per cent of the gross tax revenues in five years (20 per cent now). This seems like a modest goal.
The real issue here, as the 15th FC report observes, is the low revenue to GDP ratio of 20 per cent for the Centre and States combined, which compares poorly with the 27.2 per cent average for emerging economies. The direct tax base leaves much to be desired. While measures to expand the tax base need to be considered, the States can also do with some reforms, including a rationalisation of rates on property registrations, which can help push up collections. The overall kitty can be expanded without resorting to controversial levies.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Raza Mir’s ‘Murder at the Mushaira’ works well as a historical novel that captures the sunset years of the ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...