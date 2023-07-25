Studies conducted on mental health in farming communities worldwide have identified several common risk factors. These include fluctuations in commodity prices, high levels of debt, the impacts of climate change, prolonged periods of drought, excessive workload, exposure to pesticides, government regulations, social isolation, role conflicts, time pressures and inadequate housing.

Disturbingly, farmers have also reported a higher likelihood of feeling that life is not worth living compared to non-farmers. Mental disorders have been identified as a significant risk factor for suicide attempts among farmers.

Disturbing statistics further highlight the severity of the issue. In February 2022, the Lok Sabha reported that over 17,000 farmers in India had committed suicide between 2018 and 2020. In the Marathwada region of Maharashtra alone, recent data shows that 600 farmers died by suicide between January 1, 2022, and mid-August, as reported by the divisional commissioner’s office in Aurangabad. Unfortunately, a definitive solution to address this distressing trend remains elusive.

The status

The mental health of farmers can have wide-ranging impacts on individuals, their families, farm productivity, and the health and welfare of animals. Prioritising the mental health of farmers and farmworkers is crucial.

If farmers face mental health challenges at a similar rate to the general population, it would suggest that around 25 per cent of farmers worldwide, or about 225 million individuals, may encounter difficulties with their mental well-being annually.

This estimation takes into account the fact that there are over 570 million farms globally, with approximately 550 million of them being family-run, and assumes conservative figures of two-member families. However, it is important to note that this calculation is likely a conservative estimate, as evidence suggests that farmers may experience higher rates of mental illness compared to the general population. Moreover, this estimate does not encompass farmworkers and other individuals involved in farm operations.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health in the United States examined 130 different occupations and found that farm workers and farm owners had high rates of deaths related to stress-related conditions and mental disorders.

Some studies indicate that female farmers experience higher psychological distress due to role conflicts between farm and home responsibilities and a lack of partner support. Increased workload and longer working hours contribute to their emotional distress.

Farm women often prioritise their partner’s health over their own. Additionally, animal farmers and dairy farmers have shown higher levels of mental disorders and poorer vitality compared to non-farmers. Younger farmers, burdened by higher debt levels, also exhibit more stress-related symptoms.

Shedding light

Rural areas often lack an adequate number of mental health professionals with the necessary cultural competence to effectively serve farmers. During times of immense stress, farmers need someone to confide in and seek advice, as it can make a significant difference in navigating difficult situations.

Extension workers and advisors should possess a comprehensive understanding of farmers’ mental well-being. Encouraging social activities and creating avenues for entertainment in rural areas can provide farmers with a means to temporarily escape the stresses associated with farming.

In India, a notable mental health intervention was implemented in the Maharashtra region, which had witnessed a rise in farmer suicides. This intervention involved recruiting “social health activists” who were trained to use a specialised depression screening tool developed by local psychiatrists. The objective of this intervention was to more effectively identify cases of depression among farmers and refer them to appropriate services, such as counselling and long-term treatment.

In line with these efforts, the Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture (CRIDA) is set to launch an early warning system called the Farmers Distress Index. This index will track farmers’ exposure to risks, debt, adaptive capacity, land holdings, irrigation facilities, and other factors to identify signs of distress. The index will be used to prevent income shocks to farmers and provide timely relief.

Lastly, it is important to recall the stance of the Supreme Court in addressing the issue of farmer suicides. In 2017, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding farmer suicides in Tamil Nadu, which were attributed to crop failure caused by drought, the Supreme Court emphasised that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that distressed farmers do not resort to suicide.

The writer is Assistant Professor, NITTE School of Management, Bangalore