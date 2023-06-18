The pandemic unleashed the digital genie, and many rewired themselves to getting the most mundane services at a click.

Not everyone, though, was able to keep with the online pace. Some elderly folks found to their shock, their pension accounts being pilfered by close relatives meant to watch over them. Or, as one bank officer recounts, an account got depleted online, even as the pensioner had approached the officer to physically withdraw the amount.

One in six people over 60 years faced elder abuse in community settings last year, according to a recent World Health Organization report. And financial abuse in community and institutional settings, was just one of the forms it takes.

The report, though recent, reviews 2017 data. And worryingly, it says, “emerging evidence indicates that the prevalence of abuse of older people in both the community and in institutions have increased during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Services with sensitivity

In fact, the financial segment could do well to extend more services, with greater sensitivity and protection to the elderly.

The family of an elderly person with a neurological issue points to how much follow-up was required to get the bank to send representatives home to take a thumb print.

These examples are from homes of highly educated, tax-paying individuals, who have served a good part of their life contributing to the country’s economy. And if the affluent, educated elderly are left feeling dependant and helpless, it’s worrying to think of someone staying alone or without the socio-economic support to navigate financial services.

Several services and online practices like getting an OTP (one time password), for example, and filling-in details, codes etc, may seem pretty common place for most.

But pause for a moment to think of the person who may not be familiar or worse, gets frazzled with an OTP, a WhatsApp message and so on. And there are several like this, may be in every other home.

Public health issue

Abuse of an older person is a public health concern. And with the global population of people over 60 years and older set to more than double, from 900 million in 2015 to about 2 billion in 2050 — it is only set to get more difficult.

Authorities need to reorient development plans to look at age-friendly and safe services, care-giver support and health insurance tailored to elderly needs. And the community can step in with compassion, to ensure that no older person is left behind.