How businesses can grow amidst Covid

Asus ROG Phone 3 full review: More power to gamers
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
The economy is getting back to business in bits and pieces, but very few are confident of demand returning to normal this year. In a bad economy, everybody wants to sell more but wants to buy less.
Our government has taken the supply-side route to rescue the economy. It is trying to protect the producers by lowering their immediate financial obligations and making it easier for them to borrow more. The hope is that saving production will indirectly and eventually revive demand. Experts in government have said that propping up demand would be wasteful because people would save the extra cash instead of spending it.
So, it is left to the businesses to revive demand by themselves and restore their revenues. Indian enterprises must become atmanirbhar as far as demand creation is concerned.
However, getting businesses and consumers to spend freely in times of Covid is difficult. The present is shaky and the future is uncertain. Demand was already low when Covid struck, and the lockdowns have pulled the plank from under it. Consecutive months of zero or partial revenues for businesses and income losses for households, have constrained the willingness and ability to spend. Most of the forecasts for the Indian economy predict substantial shrinkage of GDP in 2020. The unpredictable administrative measures to contain Covid are not helping confidence either.
Business demand has become vulnerable as enterprises are conserving cash. Banks are reluctant to lend to anyone except the highest ranked borrowers, who are very few. Large companies, which are also major customers of MSMEs, have gone into their shell as their revenues and profits have tanked.
According to the RBI, in the quarter ending March 2020, sales and net profits of the 1,640 listed private non-financial companies declined 10.2 per cent and 65.4 per cent, respectively, despite corporate tax rate reductions. The April-June quarter could be worse.
To revive business demand, it will take more than just cash. The Covid situation is getting worse and fear of more disruptions is keeping businesses cautious. However, businesses cannot wait for Covid to go away or for the government to provide certainty. Business must go on.
Reviving demand requires business to overcome their self-preservation reflex. They need to spend to create demand. Allocating cash for innovation, advertising and marketing is critical in a bad market. Products and deals that help people tide over their difficulties would find ready demand, but only temporarily. The key is to excite people with products that can do new things or with methods that fundamentally change the customer experience.
One may recall that the digital revolution really came about in the midst of the global financial crisis. Apple was able to launch an extremely expensive iPhone while people were trying to survive a sharp recession.
Creative pricing and selling models can help improve the willingness and ability of the customers to spend. The impairment of buying capacity for some and the desire for cash preservation among others, makes it necessary to change the value proposition. Businesses need to go beyond discounting and financing purchases. Getting customers to commit to persistent purchases can be achieved by selling subscriptions instead of ownership. Lowering the cost of customers’ commitment to a product by offering it as a service can get more people to try and adopt the product.
Home is where the demand is now. The lockdowns, partial re-openings and fear of contagion have confined much of the population at home. Work, commerce, education, entertainment, sports, fashion, food — everything is entirely or partially concentrated to homes. Businesses need to pivot to the home market to stimulate demand.
There is a huge unmet demand for gadgets and DIY equipment for work, entertainment, health, hobbies and household chores. Home improvement is a big priority as video conferencing is exposing private spaces to the public gaze. People are eating more frequently and are seeking boosters for their immunity as well as moods. Personal vehicles are back as essentials as shared transport is too risky if available at all. There is demand to be found at home for all kinds of things.
Covid is here to stay for now and life and livelihood have to go on despite it. Reviving demand depends on how everybody can work around Covid.
The writer is President, All India Management Association, and Chairman, Kirloskar Brothers
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
Farmers in Nuh, Haryana, assisted each other, and tapped technology, to work around Covid-19
The scenic MNREGA Park in Himachal Pradesh is testimony to labour that is creative and fruitful
The factors favouring the Indian currency’s appreciation outweigh the negatives at this juncture
Sensex, Nifty 50 bounced back smartly last week from a key base; investors should remain cautious though
Higher turnover in gold, silver futures have aided volumes; new launches can bolster revenues
The stock of Embassy Office Parks REIT, one of the largest office players in the market, is down around 3 per ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...