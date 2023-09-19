AI fostering inclusivity

In the vibrant tapestry of India’s diverse landscape, the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) transcends commercial confines, igniting a profound societal transformation. Beyond its initial commercial roots, AI now stands as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path towards a brighter and more inclusive future for the nation. From revolutionising public health and healthcare to narrowing educational divides, optimising agriculture, enhancing public safety, and preserving the environment, AI’s impact resonates across every facet of Indian society and reshaping the nation’s social fabric. The path ahead is fraught with ethical dilemmas, data privacy concerns, and the looming spectre of job displacement. To truly harness the potential of AI, India must prioritise ethics, fairness, and inclusivity.

Shruti Saggar

Ludhiana

Value system

As the curtains fell on the last session held in the old Parliament building before shifting to the new one, it would be appropriate to to recall the period under the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Education was prized as much as the right to vote. Technological and research institutes were set up which helped catalyse industrial and agricultural progress.

Besides, his tenure seeded healthy political discourse and the right to dissent. Later day aberrations only underscore the need to buttress these seminal value systems. On such deep foundations, our enviable democracy must rest. Our law-makers should nurture these values.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

In honour of teachers

This refers to ‘To Sir with love respect and awe’ (September 18). Life, they say, is all about being an inspiration. Teachers are a blessed lot because they have a great opportunity to mould the young minds and inspire the student community in general. Dedicated, committed and passionate teachers create an everlasting impression in the minds of students. There is nothing more exciting in life for teachers than students recalling their (former’s) great work after settling in life.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Millet procurement

Apropos the editorial ‘Millets for all’ (September 18), the awareness about millets has largely reached consumers, thanks to government effort and various value-added products. But farmers face multiple issues. . At present, paddy procurement centres have given comfort to farmers. If these centres also procure millets, more farmers will switch over to these crops. Unless this issue is addressed bringing in more area under millets will be a challenge.

S Veeraraghavan

Madurai

Improving banks’ margins

Apropos ‘Rate war drags corporate banking profitability’ (September 18). With net interest margin of just 1.5-1.75 per cent, corporate lending isn’t lucrative for banks. Banks are now focussing on retail lending, which form the bulk of their viable earnings.

Also, banks need to focus on services such as non-fund based issuing of bank guarantee, letters of credits, bills discounting,, etc., to qualified borrowers whose credit history is good. With retail and other service sector businesses flourishing, the banking sector has to improve its marketing strategies to meet their needs and provide financial support wherever necessary.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad