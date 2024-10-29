Upgrade medical system

This is with reference to ‘Holistic healthcare’ (October 29). The pandemic has exposed the lacuna in our medical system. Although the health sector in the country has improved considerably, a lot more still needs to be done. Government hospitals and medical education require a thorough shake-up. It is the primary responsibility of any government to facilitate affordable and good medical facilities to all the people of the country.

Data show 62.5 per cent of total health expenditure in India is out-of-pocket. The government, on its part, should give wholehearted support to hospitals run for the poor and needy. Doctors and other medical professionals with calibre and ethics should be hand-picked by the Health Ministry and appointed to the Medical Council of India so that they will be able to provide the right kind of guidance. The government should also focus on constructing more medical colleges where affordable education can be provided to students from all strata of society.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Rethink production focus

This refers to ‘Bharath picking up urban slack’ (October 29). For the past one decade, the country has been pouring enormous resources into the production sector without evaluating the demand situation. Extending concessions, exemptions, and huge loan waivers/write-offs have been the order of the day. Even when increased production has been observed it has not been accompanied by employment generation, thanks to increased dependence on mechanised mode of production.

Declining demand in rural as well as urban areas in the background of declining household saving is an indication of the resources getting accumulated in the hands of a miniscule section. This is a dangerous development as it has the potential to lead to social and economic problems. Declarations about India’s strong GDP growth and the country being among the largest economies in the world hardly matter if inequalities aren’t addressed on priority basis.

AG Rajmohan

Anantapur, AP

Travails of kirana stores

This refers to ‘2 lakh kirana stores closed in 1 year on Q-comm effect: FMCG body’ (October 29). The neighbourhood kirana store is no longer bustling, thanks to the advent of quick commerce.

Even Amazon is reportedly planning a strong foray into quick commerce early next year. Kirana stores are now caught in a vicious cycle of declining volumes and a dwindling customer base, compounded by rising overheads and shrinking profit margins. Their capital and capability preclude them from carrying adequate inventory of a widening range of everyday goods, whereas quick commerce capitalises on this strength.

All lofty discourse about kirana stores adapting themselves to the new reality or the government hand-holding them is like keeping them on temporary oxygen. Their destiny looks to be already sealed.

Kamal Laddha

Bengaluru