Letters to the Editor dated August 30, 2022

With reference to the editorial ‘Right dose of law’ (August 30), even though the pharmaceutical industry and the conduct of medical professionals are governed by codes and regulations yet the governance in these areas needs further strengthening.

To stop unethical practices, the government must review the prevailing regulations and enforce further reforms. The various types of freebies by pharmaceutical companies make doctors violate conduct rules and companies simultaneously availing concessions from income tax must be considered a serious offence.

The tax authorities must probe the inadmissible tax benefits being availed by the pharmaceutical companies.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry

Universal social security

This refers to the article ‘Formal work, informal worker’ (August 30).

Once there is a consensus on the admissibility of cost of healthcare and post-job/retirement life as an integral part of everyday wages, further refinements can be considered in the following model:

a) Issue a job card linked to Aadhar Card and bank account to every eligible worker;

b) Link the job card to the worker's Social Security Account and healthcare benefits account;

c) When the worker is employed for 15 days or more continuously, make it obligatory for the employer to credit a percentage of the total wages to the worker's Social Security Account;

d) The agency managing the Social Security Account will be responsible to arrange healthcare benefits and eligible post-job benefits based on the period of service of the worker.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

Curbing online fraud

With reference to the news report ‘RBI working on setting up a fraud registry to check online cheating’, when as much as ₹3,270 crore worth digital transactions have taken place in our country during this financial year till July, it is a welcome step by RBI to set up a fraud registry.

With normalcy after the pandemic returning, digital transactions are set to rise, so it is imperative to ensure safety in transactions. It is good that RBI is engaging with various stakeholders to make it a comprehensive exercise.

Bal Govind

Noida

Foray into marketing

Apropos ‘Despite high prices, rains may limit coffee growers’ gains’ (August 30) is not startling, since erratic rainfall has been playing spoilsport since 2018. While growers bear the high input cost, traders enjoy the eventual benefits.

Since marketing plays a most major role, coffee growers must contemplate on forming a consortium with adequate monetary support and gradually foray in to international coffee trading in order to overcome the perennial feasibility issues instead of blaming the weather and other factors, knowing fully well that they are for the ultimate stakeholders.

The Buck must not stop at mere production. Investing on a professional marketing platform is vital, despite growers having experience only in production.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village (Karnataka)