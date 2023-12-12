Historic verdict on J&K

With reference to ‘J&K: From despondency to development’ (December 12), the historic judgment of the apex court, vociferously tweeted by the Prime Minister, is a resounding declaration of hope and progress for the hapless State, which suffered all along at the hands of opportunistic politicians. Unfortunately, though normalcy has been established under strict vigilance, incidents of terror attacks on civilians and causalities of military personnel are still being reported in the State.

The Supreme Court’s direction to conduct elections in the State before September 2024 should usher in a stable government that provides efficient administration. However, a staggered approach in implementing uniform tax and revenue policies must be resorted to, considering the seven-decade long turmoil the State has faced.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Rights of States

The Supreme Court’s imprimatur to Jammu and Kashmir’s changed position in the Indian republic following the abrogation of Article 370 has come as a shot in arm for the ruling BJP government at the Centre. No doubt, the verdict has affirmed the place of Jammu and Kashmir in the country’s federal polity. However, the Court’s interpretation of Article 356, the lynchpin of federalism in India, that every decision and action taken by the Union when the Article is in force and not subject to challenge is disappointing, as it militates against the spirit of its landmark verdict in the SR Bommai case, where it ensured checks and balances in Centre-State relations. It is hoped the Supreme Court will ensure the constitutionally guaranteed rights of the States are not encroached upon by the Centre.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Clean energy push

Apropos ‘Arab OPEC ministers meet in Doha; COP28 discusses oil, gas phase-out’ (December 12), indeed the transition to green energy to mitigate carbon emission is slowly gaining momentum. This is thanks to the conduct of global summits on climate change and making nations commit to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The OPEC must gear up to face demand shortage for fossil fuels in the long run.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi, TN

PSB imbroglio

Apropos ‘In last 9 years, PSBs have not recovered even ₹1 vs ₹5 written off’ (December 12), it is indeed disappointing that while there have been sweeping reforms and improvements in public sector undertaking in general, public sector banks (PSBs) are lagging. The governance at PSBs remains less than satisfactory. Among the reasons for this is the absence of a carrot-and-stick policy and the lack of accountability Also, PSB employees keep making unreasonable demands in spite of being among the most well-looked-after.

V Vijaykumar

Pune

Growth versus ecology

This refers to ‘States’ fiscal outlook for FY24 quite favourable: RBI report’ (December 12). The increased focus on capital expenditure by governments is a sure sign of economic growth. That said, one feels the powers-that-be should not be oblivious of the ecological externalities which come in the wake of infrastructural growth. They affect the well-being of the people. After all, economy and ecology go hand in hand.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai