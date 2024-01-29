Search within too

This refers to “Economics, colonial mindset and the BJP” (January 29). There has been no dearth of learned economists in India with Chanakya being the most well known.

Yet one of the reasons for preferring foreigners or foreign-educated-or-foreign working Indian economists is that most of the economic theories which are taught and utilised in India were propounded by veterans from abroad.

The BJP government’s use of such Indian experts is guided by the latter’s inclination towards the govt’s political and cultural ideology. This results in underutilisation of their talent.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Unsecured risks

The refers to the report ‘Banks’ unsecured loans grow despite capital risk weight hit’(January 29). For banks, unsecured loans, which form part of the retail credit segment, are preferred due to their higher interest rates.

However, the element of risk is greater as no collateral is available to lenders, so RBI stipulated higher risk weights on them. But banks’ preference for these loans must be monitored by the RBI.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry

Flip-flop politics

This refers to ‘Blow to INDIA: Nitish switches side to form JDU-BJP govt in Bihar’ ( January 29). It is intriguing that JDU President Nitish Kumar has yet again ‘migrated’ to the BJP fold barely 17 months after he had joined the RJD-led ‘Mahagatbandhan’.

Congress, RJD and Left, the key allies of the Nitish govt till Saturday, have been left in the lurch by Nitish’s opportunistic hobnobbying with their arch rival BJP. Mamta Banerjee has also made it clear to go ‘solo’ in West Bengal during ensuing Lok Sabha elections but will be keen to ‘join’ hands with the INDIA bloc in all other states.

Similarly, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal too appears to be keen on going alone in Punjab.

Isn’t such ‘fair weather friendship’ proof of sheer political opportunism? Voters must beware of the INDIA bloc’s ‘fake’ unity.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Trump’s ascent

With reference to the Editorial ‘Trump card’ (January 29). Irrespective of the outcome of cases against Donald Trump, the US Constitution does not prevent him from running for office, even if convicted, except for insurrection.

Buoyed by his Iowa win earlier and New Hampshire now, the GOP is compelled to embrace his theme of denial and partisan politics.

The best of democratic dispensations do come with their blind spots and the US is no different.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai