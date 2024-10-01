Spurious drugs menace

The Editorial ‘Dangerous ailment’, (October 1), clearly points to the importance of ‘zero tolerance’ approach in quality of medicines. The statistics and percentage ratios on NSQs through the immediate past decade is no matter of comfort.

The deterioration in the quality is appalling. Quality and standardisation should be upheld by the pharmaceutical industry, checked and certified by appropriate regulatory authorities, stringent — rule based — punitive measures enforced upon errant entities, for the industry to serve its purpose and mandate.

Jose Abraham

Vaikom (Kerala)

Act fast and prudently too

This refers to ‘More action needed against substandard, spurious drugs’ (October 1). It was disturbing to learn that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) recently put out a list of over 50 medicines that were either found to be spurious or ‘not of standard quality’.

While industry bodies should take the lead to protect the image of double digit growing sector but it also CDSCO’s responsibility to nip this evil in bud.

It also goes without saying that Ministry of Health & Family Welfare’s much needed ‘Action taken Report’ (ATR) following the CDSCO’s revelation of some such disturbing facts, ought to be put in the public domain.

Licenses of the units found producing and marketing such spurious or sub-standard medicines, must be ‘cancelled’ forthwith. Nothing can be more precious than saving the innocent/unsuspecting human lives across the nation.

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula (Haryana)

Mithun’s achievement

Apropos to ‘Mithun Chakraborty to get Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime award for 2022’. Miithun Da was born in Barisal, Bangladesh. He has had his share of struggle when he had to sleep on Bombay pavements with a hungry stomach in his early life. He is the only actor to be awarded a National award for his debut film and later he won two more national awards.

Today it is common for actors to flaunt their six or eight packs but it was Mithun Chakrborty who started this trend. His super hit film Disco Dancer not only became a hit movie in India but has a cult following in the former USSR, Eastern Europe, Africa and Middle East. A Limca book of records in his name, 19 movies released in 1989, is still unbroken. His rise to the top is indeed a testament that one can fulfill all his dreams with perseverance.

Bal Govind

Noida