This refers to the Editorial ‘Bulldozer injustice’ (November 18). Since the time UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath began using bulldozers to demolish houses of mainly Muslims, who participated in violent protests, under the guise of removing encroachments and illegal constructions, such an extrajudicial punishment was seen outright illegal and unconstitutional, and a fit case requiring the Supreme Court’s immediate intervention.

Though petitions were filed in 2022, by the time the decision arrived, an estimated 1.50 lakh dwellings had already been razed, impacting nearly 7.50 lakh individuals.

Though commendable, the Supreme Court’s ruling offers no justice to the victims and holds no one from the government accountable for the blatantly illegal act.

Kamal Laddha

Bengaluru

This refers to the Editorial ‘Bulldozer injustice’ (November 18). The Supreme Court has delivered a landmark judgment against the practice of “bulldozer justice,”.

The decision is laudable because it is tough on arbitrary demolitions, which often infringe on the right to shelter.

Doubtless, it is a good judgment but a judgment is only as good as its implementation.

Until the rule of law is honoured in practice, India’s democracy risks becoming a playground for the powerful.

Gregory Fernandes

Mumbai

Fight against fraud

This refers to the news report ‘RBI’s new norms may help detect financial frauds”(November 18). Deposit mobilisation and lending are two areas where the potential for money laundering is high.

Scrupulous adherence to KYC, and compliance with observing credit origination, the disbursal, and post-disburse management of credit products are pivotal to mitigating the risks.

The vigilance system in banks needs to be effective and also to spread the message that wrongdoers are being watched. It is essential to motivate the decision-makers to make timely decisions.

RBI’s early warning system needs to be observed by banks in letter and spirit, and also observing strict compliance with preventive vigilance is critical to prevent unscrupulous borrowers from defrauding banks. Even though banks are using technology extensively, the threat of fraud still looms.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry