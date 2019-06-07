A fruitful journey

This refers to ‘Azim Premji to step down as executive chairman of Wipro’. Premji is a legend and an era will come to an end after his exit. From a small vegetable oil company worth $2 million to a diverse business conglomerate worth $11 billion in a span of just over 50 years is only one part of his long and fruitful journey. He would always be know as a large-hearted person who donated as much as two-thirds of his wealth to charitable causes, a very rare virtue for any businessmen in today’s intensely competitive world.

If what your peers, competitors and employees say about you is any barometer of your success then Azim Premji has definitely achieved much. Though Rishad Premji has assumed many roles like chief strategy officer of Wipro to heading Nasscom, maintaining the high standards set by his father and steering Wipro to next level would be challenging to say the least.

Bal Govind

Noida

ATM charges

The decision of the RBI to reduce the repo rate to 5.75 per cent is certainly welcome as it will give the required boost to the slowing economy. Banks should pass on the benefit to the ultimate consumers otherwise there is no point in increasing the credit outflow from banks through quantitative measures. Drastic steps such as demonetisation implemented by the Modi regime could not give the required impetus for growth promotion, in fact it affected the growth on several fronts. While appreciating the RBI in waiving off charges on RTGS and NEFT transfers, the central bank should not contemplate increasing charges on ATM transactions. It should be noted that as small savers’ money is mostly invested in banks, no move should be made to hike ATM charges as it will hurt their interests.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

Saving debt-laden firms

This refers to ‘Down to a few paise: Debt-ridden firms’ share prices crash as liquidation looms’ (June 6). This is frightening news, especially for the shareholders of these companies. It is not yet known how the companies mentioned in the report became debt-ridden. It is important that SEBI and other arms of the government look into the factors that have led the companies to this state and examine whether any steps can be taken to save them from liquidation. The large number of investors in these companies would also benefit from this.

TR Anandan

Coimbatore

Dhoni glove row

The familiar idiom is ‘wearing your patriotism on your sleeve’. On a lighter note, MS Dhoni wears patriotism on his wicket-keeping gloves. This is not to undervalue his love for the country and the services in any manner. The ICC’s diktat to the famed cricketer to remove the army insignia sported by him during the India-South Africa match has caused a furore in India.

The clamour for BCCI to flex its muscles and force the ICC to reverse its decision is growing louder. It is hardly surprising it is made an emotional issue in the present time when nationalist sentiment is running high.

We all admire Dhoni, popularly known as Mr Cool, for his batting and wicket-keeping skills, leadership qualities and patriotic credentials. But that we are all his big fans does not necessarily mean that we don’t have the option of saying that he should go by the rule-book. The rule clearly states that no other logo other than a manufacturer’s is allowed on equipment and clothing while playing ICC matches. All those who see nothing wrong in Dhoni sporting the insignia can say in justification that it is not a commercial endorsement.

While it is true that Dhoni is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, he is not in the playing field in that capacity, but as an international cricket player.

An internationalist — a player who takes part in a sports competition against another country — is supposed to promote internationalism. Sportspersons should continue to play the vital role of uniting all nations by a sense of common humanity even while achieving national glory for their nations.

G David Milton

Maruthancode, TN

