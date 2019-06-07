A fruitful journey

Bye-bye business, says Ma
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
This refers to ‘Azim Premji to step down as executive chairman of Wipro’. Premji is a legend and an era will come to an end after his exit. From a small vegetable oil company worth $2 million to a diverse business conglomerate worth $11 billion in a span of just over 50 years is only one part of his long and fruitful journey. He would always be know as a large-hearted person who donated as much as two-thirds of his wealth to charitable causes, a very rare virtue for any businessmen in today’s intensely competitive world.
If what your peers, competitors and employees say about you is any barometer of your success then Azim Premji has definitely achieved much. Though Rishad Premji has assumed many roles like chief strategy officer of Wipro to heading Nasscom, maintaining the high standards set by his father and steering Wipro to next level would be challenging to say the least.
Bal Govind
Noida
ATM charges
The decision of the RBI to reduce the repo rate to 5.75 per cent is certainly welcome as it will give the required boost to the slowing economy. Banks should pass on the benefit to the ultimate consumers otherwise there is no point in increasing the credit outflow from banks through quantitative measures. Drastic steps such as demonetisation implemented by the Modi regime could not give the required impetus for growth promotion, in fact it affected the growth on several fronts. While appreciating the RBI in waiving off charges on RTGS and NEFT transfers, the central bank should not contemplate increasing charges on ATM transactions. It should be noted that as small savers’ money is mostly invested in banks, no move should be made to hike ATM charges as it will hurt their interests.
Katuru Durga Prasad Rao
Hyderabad
Saving debt-laden firms
This refers to ‘Down to a few paise: Debt-ridden firms’ share prices crash as liquidation looms’ (June 6). This is frightening news, especially for the shareholders of these companies. It is not yet known how the companies mentioned in the report became debt-ridden. It is important that SEBI and other arms of the government look into the factors that have led the companies to this state and examine whether any steps can be taken to save them from liquidation. The large number of investors in these companies would also benefit from this.
TR Anandan
Coimbatore
Dhoni glove row
The familiar idiom is ‘wearing your patriotism on your sleeve’. On a lighter note, MS Dhoni wears patriotism on his wicket-keeping gloves. This is not to undervalue his love for the country and the services in any manner. The ICC’s diktat to the famed cricketer to remove the army insignia sported by him during the India-South Africa match has caused a furore in India.
The clamour for BCCI to flex its muscles and force the ICC to reverse its decision is growing louder. It is hardly surprising it is made an emotional issue in the present time when nationalist sentiment is running high.
We all admire Dhoni, popularly known as Mr Cool, for his batting and wicket-keeping skills, leadership qualities and patriotic credentials. But that we are all his big fans does not necessarily mean that we don’t have the option of saying that he should go by the rule-book. The rule clearly states that no other logo other than a manufacturer’s is allowed on equipment and clothing while playing ICC matches. All those who see nothing wrong in Dhoni sporting the insignia can say in justification that it is not a commercial endorsement.
While it is true that Dhoni is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, he is not in the playing field in that capacity, but as an international cricket player.
An internationalist — a player who takes part in a sports competition against another country — is supposed to promote internationalism. Sportspersons should continue to play the vital role of uniting all nations by a sense of common humanity even while achieving national glory for their nations.
G David Milton
Maruthancode, TN
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to [email protected] or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
It may be time to kill the password — at least at the enterprise level — going by a white paper released by ...
Thinking about leveraging AI in your organization? Perplexed about which use cases and technologies would be ...
Crazy ideas are by definition seemingly impossible. But that’s what innovation is all about
Break up the retirement timeline and take well-calculated risks by investing in a mix of debt and equity
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
As the target gets closer, you will be anxious to protect your existing portfolio value
The stock of Castrol India gained 3.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, breaking above ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Please Email the Editor