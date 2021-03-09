Letters to the editor dated March 09, 2021

TN election

This has reference to “Sasikala’s exit gives AIADMK a fighting chance in TN” (June 9). Though AIADMK has roped in BJP, PMK and hopefully TMC in its side, anti-incumbency and lack of leadership in the party in the place of iconic Jayalalithaa are definitely drawbacks.

No doubt the EPS government has done reasonably well in areas like power supply, cyclone management, Covid control, law and order, etc., but the electoral mathematics depends on alliances and even a small percentage difference in votes secured will have major difference in the outcome.

There are no major poll issues and both the DMK and AIADMK will offer freebies. Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Mayyàm is expected to secure some votes Whose votes will move to this new party and who the first-time voters (18 years and above) will vote for will most likely decide the fate of TN election.

M Raghuraman

Mumbai

The Sasikala factor

The singular eminence that Jayalalithaa could achieve was sought to be cashed in after her demise. The internal rifts within the AIADMK left a vacuum and thus Sasikala appropriated the legacy.

The years in incarceration did little to dim her image or ambition. If Sasikala’s grand road-show to Chennai after her jail term was to showcase her standing, her tactical retreat now from spotlight is perhaps to retain her party in one piece.

She, ipso facto, is the pretender to the AIADMK high table. Rumoured to still have access to party funds, should the AIADMK do well in the Assembly elections, she can manage her numbers. On the other hand, a poor show discredits EPS the CM. She gains both ways.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Gig workers

Apropos the ‘Impact of gig economy on the employment landscape’ (March, 9), there are pros and cons for both companies and freelancers. Though making huge savings in wage bills, the companies struggle to find the right workers at short notice in the absence of a centralised database to source them from. There is also the absence of reliable agencies for doing quick background checks on the applicants, with ready referrals from previous employers.

The advantage for the freelancers is that they may take up multiple projects and earn wages thereon. However, in the absence of social security and any kind of support from the employers, the gig workers are left high and dry in the event of an emergency to self or family. It is here that the government needs to step in and put in place support mechanisms.

V Jayaraman

Chennai

Less focus on ATMs

Nowadays banks are not evincing much interest in installing ATMs as it is obvious that they are incurring losses on ATM transactions. The very purpose of installing ATMs was to avoid rush at bank counters so that the staff can concentrate on enhancing credit, recovery of defaulted loans and other income-generating work.

This purpose is not served as the customers are again coming to the counters for updation of pass books and other services.

Stealing of cash at ATM centres is another problem. Also, many people, especially the youth, are turning to cashless transactions. Hence, the need is not to install new ATMs, but to make sure the the existing ones are efficient and foolproof.

TSN Rao

Bhimavaram, AP

Control inflation

This is with reference to ‘Ten questions for MPC to consider’ (March 9). Inflation hurts the poor, lower middle-class and middle-class the most and they form majority of the population. Hence inflation should be fought on a large scale. One of the important measures to is to prevent hoarding of food by black marketers and other traders. Strict laws should be enforced.

And, two, due to lack of a modern storage systems, many a times foodgrains are allowed to rot in the open. Hence, the government should on a war-footing build modern and mechanised storage systems.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.