Over-exploitation of groundwater must stop

Groundwater has become the major source of water in most countries today. It currently contributes to about half of the world’s total drinking water , 40 per cent of agricultural needs and one-third of industrial demand. The contribution of groundwater in India is much higher than the world average. Is groundwater exploitation in India within safe limits?

The reports on groundwater coming from different regions are worrisome The Standing Committee of Water Resources in its 23rd report (2017-18) warned that groundwater in 21 cities will be badly depleted by 2020, because of which about 100 million people could be severely affected.

For centuries, we have used water predominantly from rivers and tanks (small water bodies) for various purposes. However, since the mid-1980s, due to man-made reasons, we have been forced to rely on groundwater for almost all purposes. India became the world’s largest user of groundwater now, more than double that of the US.

According to the data released by the Central Groundwater Board in 2021, the total amount of groundwater that can be utilised in a year is 398 billion cubic meters (BCM), of which, approximately 245 BCM is currently being utilised, which is about 62 per cent of the total. But the level of exploitation of groundwater is very high in States like Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Tamil Nadu (see Chart).

Groundwater is currently a principal source of water for drinking, agriculture, and industrial purpose. The Central Groundwater Board has repeatedly warned that the rapid extraction of groundwater could increase the cost of water and cause irreparable damage to the environmentl.

Reasons for over-exploitation

. The problem of groundwater exploitation did not exist in India before the Green Revolution. But that changed completely since the 1970s mainly due to the need for assured irrigation for crop cultivation. The rapid development of borehole technology in the 1980s accentuated the problem.

The exploitation also increased because of faulty minimum support price policies, which did not consider the issue of water consumption of the crops for fixing their prices. Due to this, farmers have been forced to cultivate more water-guzzling crops like paddy, wheat, sugarcane, etc.

Additionally, the horticulture (fruits and vegetables) revolution that took place around 2000-01 also increased the exploitation of groundwater. For example, India’s net groundwater irrigated area was just 7.30 million hectares in 1960-61, which increased to 46 million hectares in 2018-19, an increase of about 530 per cent. The share of groundwater in the total irrigated area also increased from 29 per cent to 68 per cent during the same period.

The demand for water has increased manifold since 1990-91 due to rapid urban agglomeration and industrial development. But the supply of water from surface sources like canals, tanks and other small water bodies could not be increased in consonance with the demand. As a result, the country has become over-dependent on groundwater for various purposes since early the 1990s.

The over-exploitation has reduced the level of groundwater, creating economic hardships for the farmers. As deep bore-wells exploit more groundwater, the water in shallow wells gets depleted and ultimately becomes defunct. Such changes are having a huge impact on poor farmers, who cannot afford to have deep bore-wells with high HP pump-sets.

The reduced water level also shortens the lifespan of the wells. The 5th Minor Irrigation Census released in 2017 shows that a total of 4.14 lakh open wells in India were defunct during 2006-07 to 2013-14. A large number of wells became defunct in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu during the last 30 years, causing a huge economic burden on the farmers.

Quality will be affected

The increased groundwater exploitation also leads to seawater intrusion into coastal districts, which will cause irreversible damage to the quality of groundwater. The Central Groundwater Board data show that in 34 blocks in Tamil Nadu and 38 blocks in Andhra Pradesh the groundwater has turned saline.

With the declining groundwater level, electric motors have to be run for long hours to irrigate the crops, which increases t electricity. consumption As many States are providing free electricity to farmers, the subsidy cost on electricity will increase due to falling water levels. Falling groundwater tables will also result in the escalation of irrigation costs for farmers and, thereby, raise the cost of cultivation.

Some estimates suggest that in 2050 India’s per capita water availability will only be 22 per cent of the current level if the present rate of groundwater depletion persists. The NITI Aayog’s ‘Report on Composite Water Management Index, 2018’ has also warned that if the situation persists, there will be a 6 per cent loss in the country’s GDP by 2050. Up to a quarter of India’s harvest has been estimated to be at risk due to groundwater depletion.

Stringent regulations

Therefore, if we do not regulate groundwater use by imposing stringent regulations, the consequences will be unimaginable. First of all, the groundwater conservation fee (2019) notified by the Ministry of Water Resources to regulate groundwater exploitation needs to be implemented expeditiously without any compromise. In particular, the exploitation and sale of groundwater by large corporations should be monitored on a continuous basis.

In addition to imposing a cost to curb the over-exploitation, both Central and State governments must take continuous steps to store rainwater in all possible ways to increase recharge. Rainwater harvesting system must be made mandatory in every household, particularly in big cities where groundwater has been declining alarmingly.

Considering the groundwater balance, MSPs for crops should be fixed according to the consumption of water; higher prices for crops that require less water and vice-versa. Of the total 6,965 blocks assessed by Central Groundwater Board , the groundwater condition in 2,529 blocks is precarious. Micro-irrigation (drip and sprinkler), which can save about 50 per cent of water in the cultivation of different crops, should be promoted in the over-exploited blocks to reduce the exploitation of groundwater.

Importantly, as underlined in the groundwater report released for World Water Day 2022 by the United Nations, people from all walks of life must continue to be made aware of water literacy and on the hazardous effects of rapidly declining groundwater.

The writer is former full-time Member (Official), Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, New Delhi. The views are personal.