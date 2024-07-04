On May 18, India marked a significant milestone — 50 years since the Peaceful Nuclear Explosion (PNE) of 1974. This event serves as a reminder of India’s technological strides in nuclear energy, highlighting a journey towards energy independence and security that has profound implications for the future.

India’s foray into nuclear technology has faced considerable challenges, especially following its second nuclear test in 1998, which led to moratorium sanctions from Western nations. These sanctions impeded the import of critical components and slowed the nuclear reactor programme. However, they also spurred a remarkable transformation. The constraints became a catalyst for self-reliance, propelling Indian scientists and engineers to indigenise reactor technology becoming self-sufficient.

Today, India operates 22 power reactors, 18 of which are pressurized heavy water reactors. These reactors are notable for their reliability, with some being operational for unprecedented durations. An additional 19 reactors are under construction, aiming to increase India’s nuclear generation capacity to around 22 GWe by 2031.

Step up investments

With the new government in place, it is imperative that nuclear energy be prioritised on the national agenda. The urgency for this focus has been underscored by the recent severe heatwaves, which are stark reminders of the escalating repercussions of climate change. Investing in clean energy is not just an environmental necessity but also a critical factor for maintaining economic stability and public health.

India’s journey towards clean energy has gained significant momentum, especially since the early 2000s, aiming for net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. This commitment underscores the critical need for clean energy to meet the increasing energy demands of a growing population and a rapidly developing economy. To meet these demands, the government has set ambitious targets, achieving 193 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2024 and targeting 500 GW by 2030.

While renewable energy is essential, it cannot meet the base load power demand vital for industrial growth and urban development. Nuclear power is a cost-effective and commercially viable alternative energy resource. In fact, the cost of nuclear power, measured in terms of total electricity generated, often turns out to be lower per unit installed capacity compared to some renewables, like solar power.

Innovative technologies like small modular reactors and molten salt reactors offer promising advancements in nuclear energy, enhancing efficiency and safety.

India’s substantial thorium reserves also present a unique opportunity. India is moving towards operationalising a 500 MW fast breeder reactor which will facilitate the conversion of thorium to uranium-233, paving the way for long-term energy security. Additionally, developing the advanced heavy water reactor for thorium utilisation has been a critical step forward.

However, these technologies require time to mature. With 2070 only four-and-a-half decades away, expediting advanced nuclear technologies is an urgent priority. The new Cabinet’s development mandate offers a prime opportunity to prioritise nuclear energy in India’s energy strategy, addressing immediate needs and ensuring long-term sustainability and climate protection.

India’s nuclear journey, marked by technological triumphs and strategic resilience, is a testament to the nation’s capacity to overcome challenges and achieve self-reliance. As we look towards a future of energy security and climate resilience, we need to harness our indigenous resources and advance nuclear technology. Investing in nuclear energy is no longer just a choice; it is a clear pathway to a sustainable and prosperous future.

Roy is Vice-President, National Academy of Sciences India, and Bhargava is President, National Academy of Sciences

