The King of Clay has announced retirement from tennis. Rafael Nadal, the 14-time French Open champion, will be running into the sunset with the Davis Cup in Malaga, starting November 19. His journey from that long-haired teenager with sleeveless tees showcasing his huge biceps to a seasoned maestro with 22 Grand Slams has been a testament to what can be achieved with sheer determination and an unyielding love for the game.
I remember the first time I watched Rafa play — it was the 2006 French open finals. Nadal stopped Federer from making history with a Career Grand Slam, one of the firsts in a long rivalry to come, marking Fed’s first defeat in a major final.
It seemed as though the red dust was crafted to showcase his prowess. Each time he stepped onto that court, it was sheer masterclass. That journey resulted in a staggering 112 wins against 4 losses at Roland Garros.
Watching Nadal on court was not just witnessing a match; it was an exhibition of resilience, passion and unyielding spirit.
The 2008 Wimbledon final against Federer still gives me a thrill. Five hours of relentless play, culminating in one of the most iconic moments in sports history. He literally made Federer cry that day. The picture of him consoling a teary-eyed Fed still hangs in my room. That game was also the essence of who Rafa is — handling victory with humility, giving credit to his opponent, never breaking a racket or causing a ruckus.
He dominated the tennis landscape for more than two decades — stretching and straining his body to its limits.
In the video message, where he announced his retirement, the Spaniard said, he could no longer “play without limitations” — the only way he knew how to play. Gracias, Rafa. Thanks for a lifetime of memories.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.