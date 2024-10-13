The King of Clay has announced retirement from tennis. Rafael Nadal, the 14-time French Open champion, will be running into the sunset with the Davis Cup in Malaga, starting November 19. His journey from that long-haired teenager with sleeveless tees showcasing his huge biceps to a seasoned maestro with 22 Grand Slams has been a testament to what can be achieved with sheer determination and an unyielding love for the game.

I remember the first time I watched Rafa play — it was the 2006 French open finals. Nadal stopped Federer from making history with a Career Grand Slam, one of the firsts in a long rivalry to come, marking Fed’s first defeat in a major final.

It seemed as though the red dust was crafted to showcase his prowess. Each time he stepped onto that court, it was sheer masterclass. That journey resulted in a staggering 112 wins against 4 losses at Roland Garros.

Watching Nadal on court was not just witnessing a match; it was an exhibition of resilience, passion and unyielding spirit.

The 2008 Wimbledon final against Federer still gives me a thrill. Five hours of relentless play, culminating in one of the most iconic moments in sports history. He literally made Federer cry that day. The picture of him consoling a teary-eyed Fed still hangs in my room. That game was also the essence of who Rafa is — handling victory with humility, giving credit to his opponent, never breaking a racket or causing a ruckus.

He dominated the tennis landscape for more than two decades — stretching and straining his body to its limits.

In the video message, where he announced his retirement, the Spaniard said, he could no longer “play without limitations” — the only way he knew how to play. Gracias, Rafa. Thanks for a lifetime of memories.