Powered by digitisation and energetic entrepreneurs, EdTech has had a disruptive effect on education, especially during the pandemic. As the pandemic receded, the EdTech industry also met with headwinds resulting in eroded valuations, layoffs, and shuttered businesses. This led to questions on whether EdTech businesses were being implemented in a sustainable manner or not.

In the wake of challenges facing high profile EdTech firms alongside a global funding squeeze, is the era of EdTech over? Unlikely, as the market retains growth potential if we consider the entire gamut of K-12, test prep, higher education, and skilling opportunities. It may even be right to say that this is a period of post-pandemic correction, and a consolidated industry will only emerge stronger.

This is nothing new as every decade or so, the skilling industry goes over a few bumps. In the case of the EdTech industry, it really grew wings during the Covid era while emerging as a filler in the gap created by a shortfall in adequate investments in the education sector.

A remedial measure is that of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 calling for more capital allocation for the education sector. This policy support is crucial if we are to harness EdTech as a catalyst for innovation, accessibility, and quality improvement in education.

That there is no alternative to EdTech is a curious perception that developed over the last few years. Covid led growth was misconstrued as demand instead of seeing it for what it was – an indicator of the gaps in education infrastructure.

As Covid receded, it became apparent that EdTech wasn’t the panacea to all problems in education. The challenges are largely in the form of navigating the complexity of education and making adequate investments for a robust education infrastructure in the country.

To break out of our middle-income status, we must invest in learning and make the most of our demographic dividend.

There is a dire need to develop adaptive learning platforms that can personalise content based on an individual’s learning style. We must all encourage the creation of diverse content types, including videos, simulations, and interactive modules.

To achieve this, we must look at a few broad objectives.

Outcome oriented

For starters, we must have a good understanding of the science of learning and define clear and consistent outcomes for the learners. The outcome could be something as simple as making segments of learners ‘Day One’ Job Ready for specific job openings in the country.

We must also recognise that Edtech should be more about education and less about technology.

While technology is indispensable for spreading education in a large and diverse country like India, we must avoid getting into the dangerous trap of focusing more on developing an app than building learning systems on sound principles of learning theory, including the role of collaboration within the cohort, an understanding of memory and how it works, the criticality of integrating ‘doing’ into learning and making it work for individuals.

We must focus on explicitly articulated learning outcomes that can be demonstrated as well as measured to ensure clarity, specificity, and a practical approach.

Lastly, we must have a sharp focus on the intended learners who may reside in different parts of the country. Delivering learning outcomes in the metros and Tier 2 cities can be rewarding and can change the destiny of the nation.

In the hinterlands, the story is different. Anyone planning to deliver learning, and that too at scale, must come with deep passion, commitment, and wherewithal. The challenge will be enormous, and the societal returns will be disproportionate. Only then can we truly skill India.

The writer is Chairman & Co-Founder, NIIT Group

