Indian universities, with a few honourable exceptions, have lost their lustre as beacons of knowledge and innovation. They must re-evaluate their priorities, shed the vestiges of the past. From the quality of teachers to pedagogical methods, from teaching techniques to the relevance of course content, the majority of these institutions have fallen behind.

The archaic notion that prestige and alumni networks alone define the worth of a university is a relic of the past. In today’s interconnected world, universities are meant to be vibrant knowledge portals, fostering innovation, critical thinking, and global competitiveness. Unfortunately, many have devolved into self-imposed mediocrity. While there have been pockets of excellence and individual success stories, the overarching narrative tells a tale of outdated methodologies and bureaucratic hurdles.

Contemporary content

In today’s digital content era, universities and colleges must transcend their traditional roles as mere degree awarding institutions. Modern education should be about equipping students with practical, real-world competencies. These institutions should be at the forefront of research, fostering an environment where students engage with cutting-edge technologies and contemporary content.

One of the root causes of this crisis is the regressive teaching staff. Incompetent and outdated academicians dominate classrooms, undermining the potential for genuine learning. While there are certainly exceptional educators, they are few and far between, leaving students in dire need of better mentorship. Pedagogy and teaching methods remain rooted in tradition, failing to embrace modern techniques that encourage creativity and problem-solving. Memorisation-based examinations stifle the development of analytical skills and original thinking. Many curricula remain untouched for decades. Gone are the days when Indian institutions were considered leaders in innovation and research. Today, the number of patents, path-breaking discoveries, and meaningful contributions to various fields pale in comparison to global counterparts. Moreover, the dearth of professionally written journals and academic papers is a glaring deficiency. The output is often riddled with subpar quality, lacking rigorous peer reviews and original insights. This not only undermines the credibility of Indian academia but also discourages students and faculty from engaging in meaningful research. The overbearing influence of outdated regulations and red tape has choked the dynamism of universities.

Over the past three decades, we witnessed a proliferation of private colleges and universities in India, often established by promoters whose primary motivation seemed to be gaining social acceptance and respect within their communities. This mushrooming of educational institutions driven by ulterior motives has, unsurprisingly, contributed to the current state of the education industry. It’s a stark reminder of how commercialisation and vested interests have tarnished the noble pursuit of knowledge, resulting in a system where quality often takes a backseat to profit, and genuine educational values are frequently overlooked.

The education sector is not just a commercial industry; it’s a vital social-institutional sector that shapes the future of a nation. While it’s essential for educational institutions to be financially sustainable, running them solely to capitalise on the fear of missing out (FOMO) among parents and students serves no one’s interests. Relying solely on the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020 to single-handedly rectify this deep-rooted crisis is delusional.

If India aspires to lead the global innovation space and secure digital sovereignty, a pivotal step lies in the urgent revitalisation of its academia and research capabilities.

The writer is a policy researcher and corporate advisor